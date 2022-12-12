Jonathan Dowdall claims Gerry Hutch said 'him and Mago Gately' shot David Byrne

Dowdall said Hutch was ‘upset’ when he admitted he shot Mr Byrne and he ‘wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad’

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has claimed Gerard “The Monk” Hutch told him he shot David Byrne in the gangland attack at the Regency Hotel.

Taking the stand today, Dowdall told the Special Criminal Court Mr Hutch was “upset” when he admitted he and another man shot Mr Byrne and he “wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad”.

The former politician claimed Mr Hutch said this in a meeting in a park near the Regency days after the shooting and he "wished he hadn't been told" it.

Dowdall, who is serving a four-year jail sentence for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency began to testify today at the Special Criminal Court after turning state’s witness against Mr Hutch.

His highly-anticipated testimony comes at the start of the non-jury trial's ninth week.

Accompanied by three gardai and two prison officers, Dowdall made his way into the packed courtroom this morning through an entrance usually used by juries instead of from the cell area.

Dressed in a navy suit and light blue open-necked shirt, he took the seat normally used by a jury foreman and turned to face the three judges as Mr Hutch watched from the dock on the other side of the courtroom.

Gardai consider Dowdall to be at “severe risk” after coming forward with his statement and he is being assessed for the Witness Protection Programme.

The Regency trial is being held amid heightened security at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, denies killing Mr Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency in Whitehall, Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles along with armed man in a flat cap and another gunman dressed as a woman stormed the hotel

The attack at a boxing weigh-in fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

Two other men, Jason Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock and Paul Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords, deny providing cars for the attack team.

Dowdall had also been charged Mr Byrne’s murder but before the trial started he instead pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing, by, along with his father Patrick, booking a room in the Regency for use by a criminal organisation. HIs murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.

His evidence had been challenged by the defence but it was ruled admissible by the three-judge court and he was finally called to the witness box today.

Dowdall said this afternoon that Mr Hutch called him to meet in a park in Whitehall days after the Regency shooting.

He said Mr Hutch was "in a panic and he wasn't like any other time I had ever met him."

He said Mr Hutch asked if he had seen a picture in the Sunday World of people leaving the Regency on the day of the shooting.

Dowdall said he told him who he thought one of the people looked like and Mr Hutch said the same - "young Patrick."

He said Mr Hutch spoke about threats being made.

"He asked me would I contact people in the North, that there was a lot of innocent people going to be killed, faimly, friends."

He said he told Mr Hutch it was "a waste of time" to contact people in the North.

"He told me it was them in the hotel," he said. "He told me it was him and them at the hotel. It wasn't what he said, it was how he was saying it. He said it was them at the hotel and he said he wasn't happy about shooting the young lad, David Byrne, and David Byrne being killed."

Mr Gillane asked Mr Dowdall who Mr Hutch said had shot Mr Byrne.

"He said it was him and Mago Gately," Dowdall replied.

Mr Hutch was very agitated and "wasn't himself," he said.

"I think he knew the shit was hitting the fan and he was upset," Dowdall said.

James 'Mago' Gately

Earlier, Dowdall said he knew Gerard Hutch from the age of 15 or 16, and said the pair also had contact with each other through Mr Hutch’s inner city boxing club.

Outlining the two families’ links, he said his mother had run a city centre street trading stall and Dowdall got to know Mr Hutch’s brother Patsy “very well” over the years.

Patsy Hutch’s children had worked on his mother’s stall, he said.

Dowdall also told the court his sister had been friends with Gerard Hutch’s daughter.

A senior garda first gave evidence that Dowdall's evidence is completely separate to any involvement by him in the Witness Protection Programme, for which he is currently being assessed.

The Detective Superintendent said this was "completely independent" and confirmed to Mr Hutch's barrister Brendan Grehan that it was not linked in any way to Mr Dowdall's "performance in the witness box."

The court had requested this after Mr Hutch's defence raised concerns that Dowdall would be giving evidence before being formally accepted onto the WPP.

Before Dowdall arrived, prosecutor Sean Gillane handed in a letter that he had received from Dowdall's solicitor. He said Dowdall was present and in the precincts of the court. The letter referred to some "difficulties outside my control."

Mr Grehan said on the face of it, Dowdall appeared to be setting out "a number of pre-conditions before he gives evidence." However, Ms Justice Tara Burns said this was not a matter for the court.

Mr Hutch took his own seat before the court started, dressed in a navy blazer and open-necked white shirt and carrying a stack of papers under one arm.

He smiled and chatted to his co-accused while waiting for Dowdall to arrive.

Mr Byrne's parents Sadie and James sat in the court's public gallery listening to Dowdall as he gave his evidence.

His testimony continues.

His evidence had faced a potential delay when it emerged last week that he had not yet been accepted onto the garda Witness Protection Programme. The defence said this should have been done before he was called to give evidence.

However, when the court heard a decision on this was not expected until mid-January, Mr Hutch told his lawyers he was anxious for the case to proceed and Dowdall could be called today.

Last week, the court ruled Dowdall’s evidence was admissible in the trial.

The defence had objected, arguing his statement was “tainted” by the dropping of his murder charge in a “quid pro quo” between Dowdall and the state.

The prosecution said everything done in relation to Dowdall was "above board" and the court had a right "to hear every man's evidence."

The court ruled no "fundamental unfairness" arose from the circumstances in which Dowdall gave his statement, and that it had not been given in return for his murder charge being dropped.

Previously, the court also ruled that secret garda tapes of a conversation Dowdall and Mr Hutch had weeks after the shooting of David Byrne at the Regency were admissible in the trial. This audio evidence had also been challenged by the defence.

The trial is being heard by Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.