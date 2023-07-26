Jonathan Dowdall and transgender prisoner Barbie Kardashian share isolation wing

The two inmates are the only prisoners on the landing where Dowdall has been held since his conviction for aiding the hit team which carried out the Regency Hotel attack

Transgender prisoner Barbie Kardashian and convicted torturer turned State witness Jonathan Dowdall, are now sharing the same isolation wing in Limerick prison.

The two inmates are the only prisoners on the landing where Dowdall has been held since his conviction for aiding the hit team which carried out the Regency Hotel attack in 2016.

Kardashian, who is serving time for making threats to torture, rape and murder her mother, has been deemed too dangerous to mix with other female prisoners in the new women’s section in the prison, according to Sunday World sources.

The brand-new facility opened today with the closure of the 200-year-old women’s section in the complex, where Kardashian had been held isolated from other female prisoners.

In April, the Sunday World revealed Kardashian threatened to rape female prison officers after the 21-year-old was asked to clean up where she had taken a shower.

Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick leaving court previously

Male officers then had to intervene at the prison’s E Wing to return Kardashian to her cell where she was being kept isolated from other female prisoners, according to sources.

At the time, the then acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris said decisions on where a dangerous inmate should be detained was up to the Prison Service.

Minister Harris said “that no-one in their workplace, a prisoner officer or otherwise should have to tolerate a scenario where they encounter threats or violence.

Dowdall and Kardashian will be kept separate and there’ll be no interaction between the two, sources added.

Barbie Kardashian

During her trial a garda gave evidence that Kardashian would continue to “pose a significant threat” to the people she threatened as well as to the general public.

Dowdall’s father Patrick, who has since been released, had been able to spend time with his son while serving his sentence for his part in booking the hotel room used by a gunman at the Regency.

Earlier this month Jonathan Dowdall today lost his appeal against his prison sentence for helping the gang described by the Court of Appeal as “a Tier 1 criminal organisation.”

The three-judge panel described his four-year sentence as lenient taking into his account his previous offence in which he tortured a man.

At his appeal hearing in June it argued he was "duped" into assisting the criminal organisation behind the 2016 gangland attack.

It was also argued not enough weight was given to mitigating factors, including his guilty plea and the effect his decision to turn State witness will have on his life.

Other grounds of appeal included that Dowdall wasn't “a time waster” and spent ten days being cross- examined during Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s trial for the murder of David Byrne at the hotel.

Sources say Dowdall had been expecting the decision to go against him.

In the meantime he has also had to contend with his deteriorating health behind bars with one recent hospital visit for treatment.

The former Sinn Fein city councillor is known to have a number of health issues, telling the Special Criminal Court he had been on medication at certain times.

It previously emerged how Dowdall fears his health has been deteriorating and is worried spinal issues could leave him needing to use a wheelchair.