Jonathan Dowdall and dad Patrick could be released from prison in ‘a matter of weeks’

Disgraced witness Jonathan Dowdall and his father could both be released from prison within weeks to begin their new lives abroad.

Patrick Dowdall’s imminent prison release means he and his disgraced State witness son are likely to leave prison together in the near future.

Both men are currently serving sentences for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016 by booking a room used by the gang.

While Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to four years behind bars last October at the Special Criminal Court, his father got two years with time already served taken into account.

It means Dowdall senior is due for release within the next few weeks when the time he spent in custody after being charged in April 2021 is included.

Dowdall junior’s sentence was not back-dated and he is appealing the severity of the sentence imposed on him last year.

It is likely, however, when Patrick Dowdall’s sentence is completed the entire family, including Jonathan, will disappear into witness protection after he testified against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

This week, Hutch was acquitted of David Byrne’s murder, where the prosecution case relied heavily on Jonathan Dowdall’s testimony.

At the moment, both Dowdalls are being held in an isolation unit in Limerick Prison and only mix with each other when allowed out of the cells.

Dowdall junior was taken to court when giving evidence in ‘The Monk’s’ trial under heavy armed escort, while his father was not called by the prosecution.

The Irish Prison Service will no longer have the authority to keep Dowdall senior in protective custody after his release date.

Dowdall junior, a married father-of-four and a former Sinn Féin councillor, is likely not to have seen his family since being incarcerated to keep them safe.

In such cases, prisoners are allowed video calls to maintain contact with family members while serving their time.

Extra care is also taken with their food, as was previously seen in the case of Dundon hitman turned state witness James Martin Cahill.

Like Cahill, Dowdall’s testimony proved ineffective, with Ms Justice Tara Burns delivering the judges’ excoriating verdict on Dowdall’s account of ‘The Monk’s’ involvement in David Byrne’s murder.

She said the court had to take his truthfulness about Gerard Hutch with “scepticism and extreme care”.

Dowdall had acted out of “his own self-interest” and it could not have been said he had found God or decided to the right thing.

While originally facing a murder charge, Dowdall junior had something to gain by becoming a State witness, and the court took the view if somebody in this precarious position could make a life for themselves it was him.

Dowdall’s phonecall to Joe Duffy in June 2017 following a Garda raid on his Dublin home was cited in court as showing how he could tell lies with great conviction.

At the time, Dowdall and his father had already tortured a man and his comments on radio denying involvement in crime gave “cause for concern” over “his relationship with the truth”.

The Dowdalls will soon join a small group of people in the Witness Security Programme which is shrouded in secrecy.

There are probably just a few dozen people on the programme which would also include the likes of Charles Bowden and Russell Warren, who gave evidence against John Gilligan.​

The programme is run by the gardaí who would have agreements with forces in other jurisdictions and is likely to see foreign protected witnesses setting up a new life in Ireland.