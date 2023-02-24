John McClean to serve extra four years for sex abuse of 22 more boys at Terenure College

He is already serving an eight-year jail term, imposed in 2021, after admitting to abusing 23 schoolboys

Former rugby coach John McClean will serve an extra four years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing 22 more boys at Terenure College.

The prolific child sex offender was able to prey on students at the school over the course of three decades despite his behaviour being raised with authorities at the time.

McClean used his position of trust and reputation as a rugby coach to abuse the children and would warn them not to report his crimes.

McClean (78), formerly of Casimir Avenue in Rathmines, Dublin 6, further admitted to molesting 22 more boys over a more than 20 years.

Judge Martin Nolan today sentenced him to a total of four years imprisonment in relation to the new victims, most of whom came forward after McClean’s last court case.

The judge said that the sentence had to be proportionate and take into account the previous term imposed.

McClean's new sentence is consecutive to the current prison term he is serving, which is due to expire in February 2027.

Judge Nolan said it seemed that McClean's proclivities at the time were well known to other responsible parties in the school, but nobody took any steps to stop him.

He said McClean was persistent and determined and couldn't be stopped.

John McClean, who was nicknamed ‘The Doc’, has now admitted to sexual abusing 45 boys, aged between 12 and 17, at Terenure College between 1971 and 1993.

The abuse was carried out during custom fittings, in his office, in classrooms or under the false pretence of treating a sports injury.

His victims this week described him as a “premeditated predator” and a “monster”, while criticising the school authorities at the time for “facilitating” the abuse.

One survivor who waived his right to anonymity, Paul Kennedy (60), told Dublin Circuit Court that McClean set his sights on him in the late 1970s after his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He said incoming students were warned by the older boys of who to avoid and that John McClean was one of them.

Mr Kennedy said that, at the time, Terenure College was a safe place for paedophiles where they were thought the difference between right and wrong “by men who were simultaneously trying to get their hands down your trousers”.

He described the “constant bullying, humiliation and sexual sleaze” that was their daily lot at the school, epitomised by McClean.

Another man abused by the rugby coach in the mid-1980s told McClean that he was a monster who hurt innocent and vulnerable young boys.

He told his abuser “may you and your sort rot in hell for eternity” and said that he no longer sees him as a monster or demon, but as a sick old man with no future.

“I want you and the court to known…your sickness and rotting in hell is your future,” he added.

Another schoolboy abused by McClean in the early 1970s described him as a “premeditated predator” who knew what he was doing.

Like several other victims, he came forward after Damien Hetherington, another abuse victim who waived his right to anonymity, appealed for more survivors to come forward.

“The only reason I am here today is because of Mr Hetherington,” he told gardaí.

Yesterday detective garda James Duffy told prosecuting barrister Maddie Grant BL that the defendant has 96 previous convictions.

All of these, the court heard, related to the abuse of former pupils at the school.

He accepted under cross-examination from Sean Guerin SC, defending, that in garda interviews the defendant said he couldn't remember most of the incidents but accepted that the victims would have no reason to make a false allegation.

A letter was also read out on McClean's behalf in which he apologised to the victims, saying it wasn't their fault but entirely his.

He also apologised to their parents for abusing the trust placed him, to the school, community and staff for the damage done, and to the hurt it has caused his own family and friends.

Mr Guerin said his client has a history of illness and that it could be seen from his physical appearance that "recent years have not been kind to him".

Judge Martin Nolan said yesterday he would consider sentencing overnight and had adjourned the matter until today.

He also told Det Gda Duffy "well done guard" and added that it was a "fine investigation