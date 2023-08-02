John Gilligan’s son denied bail in Spain after being extradited on drug charges

Convicted criminal John, 71, remains on bail despite being warned he faces more than eight years in jail if found guilty of drugs and weapons charges.

Darren Gilligan was photographed by the Sunday World before his extradition to Spain

John Gilligan’s son Darren is languishing in prison in Spain after being remanded in custody following his extradition from Ireland.

The pair are due to be tried later this year at a Costa Blanca court following their October 2020 arrests after a surveillance operation by specialist drugs and organised crime investigators.

But his son is expected to stay behind bars until he is hauled into the dock at a courtroom in Torrevieja after he made himself a wanted man by absconding before being held in Ireland on a European arrest warrant earlier this year.

Darren’s hopes of avoiding incarceration by volunteering to be surrendered to Spain at a hearing in Dublin in June failed to persuade a Costa Blanca investigating judge he should be given pre-trial bail following his return.

A warrant for his arrest was issued following his no-show at a courthouse last October where he and his dad were among nine people due to take the stand before the trial was suspended.

John Gilligan

A court official, confirming the 47-year-old was now behind bars after he was flown back to Spain last month, said today: “The man held on a European Arrest Warrant issued by a court in Torrevieja and arrested in Dublin in April is currently in prison in Spain.

“He was remanded in custody to guarantee his appearance at his upcoming trial.”

Darren is believed to have applied for bail through a defence lawyer but met with opposition from a state prosecutor who argued he had already proved himself to be a flight risk by absconding to Ireland and could not be trusted to stay in Spain if he was allowed to remain out of prison.

A date for the new trial has yet to be announced but is expected to be scheduled for October or November following the summer recess.

Darren, the only one of the nine defendants who failed to turn up in court for last year’s suspended trial, is facing nearly seven years in prison if convicted of drug offences and membership of a criminal gang.

State prosecutors are also seeking the same sentence of six years and ten months for John Gilligan’s British girlfriend Sharon Oliver and his playboy pal ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong.

Gangster John, released from prison in Ireland in October 2013 after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for trafficking cannabis resin, is facing a fourth charge. It relates to the discovery of a weapon buried in the back garden of his former Torrevieja home.

Prosecutors wanted him jailed for a year and six months if he is found guilty of the weapons charge, meaning he will be imprisoned for more than eight years if found guilty of all four offences he has been accused of.

The pre-trial indictment submitted to court officials after a lengthy judicial probe accused Gilligan of masterminding a plot to smuggle drug deliveries from Spain to Ireland inside consignments of toys and flip-flops.

Prosecutors say the drugs included cannabis and thousands of prescription-only sleeping pills dubbed zimmos which heroin addicts use to help them sleep and numb pain.

The specialist police operation involved phone taps and car follows by an organised crime unit. John Gilligan was the only one of the nine people indicted charged over the weapons find.

Of the gun the prosecutors have said in their indictment: “The pistol, with its case and ammunition was buried in the garden and at John Gilligan’s disposal.

John Gilligan during his arrest in Spain

“It has been catalogued as a short firearm equipped for use.”

Adding the chief suspect had no licence for the firearm, it added: “The cartridges were in good condition, hadn’t been modified and were apt for use with the pistol that was seized.”

The number of powerful sleeping pills seized totalled more than 27,000.

Police sources said at the time of the initial October 2020 arrests that the raid on Gilligan’s villa crucially took place as he was preparing a delivery to Ireland of marihuana and zimmos.

John Gilligan was tried and cleared of crime journalist Veronica Guerin’s murder in June 1996. Judge Darmuid O’Donovan admitted as he acquitted him at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court he had “grave suspicions” the drugs baron was involved in the killing.

Former friend Brian ‘Tosser’ Meehan was convicted of the Sunday Independent reporter's murder.

Although Gilligan was acquitted of ordering the murder in 2001, he was convicted of importing two tons of cannabis resin worth £32 million and sentenced to 28 years in prison which was reduced on appeal.

