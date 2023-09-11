John Gilligan boasts of giving handouts to infamous criminal Martin ‘The General’ Cahill

“I’d throw him 300 quid every week. I used to give it to Traynor to give to him and then I put it up to five hundred a week and he really appreciated that.”

Bragging thug John Gilligan boasted he doled out weekly handouts to infamous criminal Martin ‘The General’ Cahill and scoffed at his crimes.

He claims in the latest episode of Confessions of a Crime Boss that Cahill “robbed things he couldn’t sell” and only made up to €28,000 from the €2.2 million O’Connors jewellery robbery.

Deluded Gilligan, whose self-serving interviews have been blasted this week by the family of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin, continues to talk up his criminal past.

Bizarrely he claims he first came to hear of the journalist when Paul ‘The Tosser’ Meehan was sent by Cahill and Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch asking him to an interview with her.

He said they wanted him to tell the murdered journalist about garda dirty tricks.

Talking about his relationship to with Cahill in interview with Jason O’Toole he said he used to “throw him a few quid.”

“I’d throw him 300 quid every week. I used to give it to Traynor to give to him and then I put it up to five hundred a week and he really appreciated that.”

He said “you’d always help a good criminal out” because if his luck was down he’d do the same.

He then went onto say that Cahill made very little money from his headline-making crimes which included the 1993 National Irish Bank heist and the 1986 Beit art robbery.

“He robbed things he couldn’t sell. He robbed things that there were too many shares on.”

Talking about the O’Connor’s jewellery depot robbery he said: “I heard people only got 24 to 26 grand for their share out of that. It’s not a lot of money.”

He insisted Cahill, who was shot dead in 1994, had no money and scoffed at the idea ‘The General’ had lent him the seed capital to set up his drugs business.

He said Cahill’s family like others had to “struggle” but that he wasn’t “talking bad about the guy” and respected him.

During the interview he also said “I hate Meehan” but denied that Meehan, the only person convicted of Veronica Guerin’s murder, had anything to do with the killing.

Gilligan was tried with the murder and acquitted at the Special Criminal but found guilty of drugs importation and sentenced to 28 years which was reduced on appeal to 20.

In the documentary Gilligan doesn’t explain why he now hates Meehan who had been a key member of his drugs gang.

The pair spectacularly fell out while doing their time in Portlaoise Prison in 2008.

At the time, Gilligan looking forward to finishing his prison sentence, gave an interview to the same journalist Jason O’Toole which was published in Hot Press magazine.

Shortly afterwards, as previously reported in the Sunday World, sources said Gilligan was punched in a brutal assault by a future Kinahan Cartel thug Trevor Byrne at the behest of Meehan.

Gilligan subsequently lost his status as the top dog on the gangland E1 corridor in the high-security prison as Meehan broke his self-imposed vow of silence and went back onto the landing from The Basement where he had been detained.

Until his release in October 2013, Gilligan lost his prison swagger and rarely ventured from his cell according to sources at the time, and was even suspected of deliberately allowing himself to be caught with contraband to get sent to solitary confinement.

In Monday night’s documentary episode, Gilligan continues to peddle lies about Veronica Guerin who was shot dead in 1996.

He suggested that an incident before her murder in which the campaigning journalist was shot in leg was staged to “sensationalise” her career and she had shot herself.

He also claimed she lied about him assaulting her at Jessbrook in a bid to further boost her career even though he had been charged with attack and was facing trial for it when she was murdered.

Gilligan admits that the subsequent killing of Ms Guerin was “the beginning of the end for me.”

The former gang boss, who avoided prison in Spain this week on drugs charges, has been roundly condemned for his self-serving take on events.

In a letter to the politicians last Thursday, Jimmy Guerin asked they "publicly support" calls from the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton for Virgin Media to reconsider its decision to broadcast the programmes.

He said they have been "most upsetting" to the Guerin family and have caused "unnecessary pain".

Mr Guerin describes Gilligan as an "amoral individual" who has been given a platform to "peddle his lies and tarnish Veronica's reputation and legacy".