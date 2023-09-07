Jet-setting OAP pleads guilty to selling hundreds of fake designer bags

When Darcy was questioned, she made “full admissions” that she had been travelling back and forth to Dubai

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court in Co Down, 66-year-old Anne Roseleen Darcy entered guilty pleas to 11 charges of having items in breach of registered trademarks “with a view to make a gain for yourself or another or with intent to cause loss to another and without the consent of the proprietor” and one of selling handbags “which bore a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark,” all committed at her home on Windsor bank in Newry on 1 September last year.

While the pensioner admitted the dozen offences of having and selling counterfeit items, she denied two other offences of converting £86,820 cash of criminal property and transferring criminal property, namely bank credits, over a time span between 22 January 2018 and 23 July last year.

While there are various fashion houses named in the trademark offences including Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givinchy, Prada, Balenciaga and Christian Dior according to a police statement from Organised Crime Unit Detectives when they searched Darcey’s home, nearly 500 items of suspected counterfeit designer goods and a BMW car were seized.

None of the alleged facts of the case were open today but previous courts heard claims that during the raid, cops seized 245 fake designer handbags and with the 66-year-old admitting she makes £200-250 on each bag, “the minimum profit would be £49,000 on that seizure alone.”

During an earlier bail variation application, a detective outlined that in addition to a room filled with counterfeit “handbags, belts, shoes and purses,” officers also uncovered £80,000 of diamonds “wrapped in paper” as well as a “diamond grading report” from a business in Dubai dated 1 January 2011.

When Darcy was questioned, she made “full admissions” that she had been travelling back and forth to Dubai and also that the items in her house were all fake.

In court today, Judge Gordon Kerr KC set the case for trial on 16 December on the two outstanding charges but having heard from prosecuting counsel Malcolm Irvine and defence counsel Kevin Magill, he said he would review the case on 26 September.