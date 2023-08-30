Jesuits in Ireland settle 55 cases with 55 victims of paedo priest Joseph Marmion

One victim said he felt pressured into accepting to financial agreement

The Jesuit province in Ireland has made financial settlements with 55 victims of paedophile Joseph Marmion, who abused students at three schools.

The order told the Sunday World eight more cases were outstanding, bringing the total to 63.

A spokeswoman said: “There are no court cases pending or instituted in this regard as individuals have chosen to use the redress scheme.”

A report hosted on the Jesuit website includes a letter of apology and acknowledgment from the former Jesuit Provincial Leonard Moloney SJ.

He lists the failures of the Jesuits to attend to those who had been abused by Marmion. Current provincial, Shane Daly, said he echoes every word of this apology to past pupils.

“I want to thank the past pupils/survivors for their courage and commitment in engaging with the restorative process. I am aware of the huge amount of work this entailed,” he said.

“I am also struck by the unwavering concern of the past pupils for one another and particularly for those who have not as yet engaged. Also notable was their deep concern that what happened with Joseph Marmion should never happen again.”

Paedophile priest Joseph Marmion

But Mark Harrold, a clinical psychologist and former Belvedere College student, said many wanted nothing more to do with the Jesuits.

The Irish Independent yesterday highlighted shocking stories from 62 adults who told of physical or sexual abuse by Marmion, a languages teacher who worked at Belvedere, Clongowes and Crescent colleges.

Most victims were at Belvedere, where hundreds witnessed intimidation and physical violence in the classroom, while some were sexually abused elsewhere on the campus, including the living quarters of the Jesuit community.

Mr Harrold, who has concluded his own financial settlement in the last six weeks, said on RTÉ’s Liveline yesterday that he felt “railroaded” into doing so.

“We know young boys were walking up and down steps to his [Marmion’s] bedroom at 7.30 in the morning and at 7.30 in the evening – let’s face it, his cards were well marked [as an abuser] by the mid-1970s,” Mr Harrold said.

“And still nobody stepped up and said, ‘Hold on, there’s something wrong here’.”

Marmion died in 2000 and is buried in a Jesuit plot in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The restorative justice report by independent facilitators chronicles claims by members of the order that they had no idea what was going on until formal complaints of sexual abuse were made following a school trip to Vienna in 1977.

Marmion was then withdrawn from his role as a teacher of German and other languages and was appointed the following year as a chaplain at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, where some of his victims are said to have later encountered him.

One victim told the report’s authors he had himself gone on to abuse as a result of his trauma. Mr Harrold alleged others had died through “alcoholism or loneliness”. Most survivors are now in their late 50s to late 80s.

Mr Harrold said he knows “many who will have nothing to do with the process”, part of which involved victims being directed for psychiatric evaluation. However, this could have the effect of providing grounds to resist adequate compensation.

“I know people who were extremely badly abused by this psychopath,” Mr Harrold added. “There are Jesuits who are genuinely good people who have given their lives to do good. I know that because I know them so well.”