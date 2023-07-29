Irishman Morris O’Shea facing extradition to Chile accused of being Sinaloa Cartel boss

According to the Chilean Prosecutor's Office, the Irish passport holder has now become a major player in the international drugs mob.

A truck burns on a street in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, after an attack by the cartel. Photo: Martin Urista/AP

Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin Guzman Loera aka "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by Mexican police as he is extradited to US

A dual Irish-Mexican citizen called Morris O’Shea is facing extradition to Chile after being accused of running a cell in Mexico’s infamous Sinaloa Cartel.

O'Shea – also known as Morris O’Shea Salazar - is accused of trying to establish a “cell” of the notorious international gang in northern Chile during the first months of 2020.

The Sinaloa Cartel is regarded as one of the world’s biggest narco-trafficking gangs and was previously headed up by Joaquin Guzman, better known as El Chapo.

But according to the Chilean Prosecutor's Office, Irish passport holder O’Shea Salazar has now become a major player in the international drugs mob.

Chilean officials have said O’Shea Salazar have ties directly to El Chapo through the Mexican Cartel leader’s first wife María Alejandrina Salazar Hernández.

O'Shea, who is currently located in Mexico, allegedly tried to send a shipment of cocaine from Bolivia from the northern city of Iquique to Europe.

Investigations by the Tarapacá Prosecutor's Office are claiming the Sinaloa Cartel cell sought to open an "exit line" for drugs from Bolivia.

El Chapo

This week, a court in Chile accepted the request of the Prosecutor's Office to extradite O’Shea Salazar – described as an “important member of the Sinaloa cartel.”

The agency claim his cell would import cocaine from Bolivia, which would be “collected in the commune of Alto Hospicio, to finally (...) achieve its shipment to various ports and airports in Europe, in countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain."

Chilean officials have described Morris O'Shea as the son of Yolanda Salazar Tarriba who was arrested in 2021 for illicit drug trafficking.

"They are related to the Sinaloa Cartel [and] are close relatives of Chapo Guzmán" national prosecutor Jorge Abbott told the media this week.

Yolanda Salazar Tarriba and her brother Ricardo Salazar Tarriba are said to have arrived in Chile in 2020 to coordinate the purchase of cocaine from Bolivia and its subsequent shipment abroad.

According to the investigation, this operation was directed by Morris O'Shea who was living in Spain.

During Ricardo and Yolanda Salazar Tarriba's stay in the country, they acquired a little more than 61 kilos of cocaine which was due to be sent to Europe as a sample for potential buyers.

In March 2021, Ricardo and Yolanda Salazar Tarriba were arrested and charged as they attempted to flee Chile.

However, prosecutors claim it was not possible to detain Morris O'Shea, despite “coordination” between the Chilean Prosecutor's Office and the Spanish Civil Guard.

For this reason, the Tarapacá Prosecutor's Office requested that an extradition request be filed against him, and it was “formalized in absentia” for the crimes of illicit drug trafficking and illicit association.

In 2019, El Chapo Guzman was found guilty of a number of criminal charges related to his leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the US

He is currently jailed in the Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado,