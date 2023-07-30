Irishman caught in Oz with coke in Kinder eggs up his ‘a**e’ stripped naked in street fight

Drug smuggler stripped naked on the street during a fight with his pal

Sam Mooney snaps himself in the nip; he stripped naked during a fight with an associate

THIS is the Irishman who told Australian cops he had “something up [his] arse” before being caught trying to smuggle cocaine in Kinder Surprise capsules he had inserted into himself.

Sam Mooney (28), from Ballinteer, south Dublin, was jailed for three years and three months on Wednesday after pleading guilty to smuggling 100g of the drugs into Melbourne Airport last December.

Mooney previously hit the headlines in Ireland after gardai had to call for back-up when he and a close associate, stripped completely naked in public after a street brawl before telling officers they’d kick their “heads in” while punching, spitting and kicking a garda car.

Gardai were so concerned for their safety that they had to pull back and wait for reinforcements, before arresting the pair, who had been fighting with each other.

Mooney and his associate were known to gardai at the time. His associate, who can’t be named as he is currently before the courts, had been caught transporting a handgun in Tallaght in 2014 and later told detectives he was doing it because of a drug debt.

Sam Mooney was stopped by cops at Melbourne airport

Mooney, who refers to himself as ‘The Don’, also told Australian police that he was smuggling the cocaine into Australia because of a €13,000 drug debt in Ireland.

He was facing drugs charges in Ireland when he travelled Down Under and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up in court here after being arrested in Australia.

Mooney, who previously spent time in Australia in 2017, flew into Melbourne from the Middle East on December 28 and told border force officials that he was on a 10-day trip to visit pals, but his luggage was swabbed and came back positive for cocaine.

A search of his luggage did not find any cocaine.

The Melbourne Herald Sun newspaper reported that Mooney was then passed on to Australian Federal Police who took him to hospital for medical scans to see if he was carrying drugs inside his body.

While he was being transferred, Mooney told officers “I’ve got something up my arse”.

He excreted five yellow Kinder Surprise capsules filled with cocaine before telling officers he had “one more inside” which came out a short time later.

The drugs weighed a total of around 100g.

His lawyer told the court that Mooney had problems with drug addiction and an impulsiveness as a result of an acquired brain injury from a serious assault.

Mooney spent two weeks in an induced coma after suffering serious head injuries in that assault in August 2017.

However, he had shown serious signs of his impulsive behaviour well before that assault.

Gardai were called to Broadford Walk in Ballinteer on January 17, 2016 after he and his associate were involved in a violent bust-up outside Mooney’s home.

When gardai arrived at 11.25am that morning they found a trail of blood which led to a house and when they approached the property on foot, the pair, who were soaked in blood and high on drugs and alcohol, came running out at them and threatened them.

The officers retreated as the pair came at them and started kicking, punching and spitting at the patrol car, while shouting they would “kick your heads in”.

They then stripped completely naked and gardai were so concerned about their behaviour that they moved away from the immediate vicinity while waiting for back-up to arrive.

When more gardai arrived, Sam ran back towards to the house while his associate picked up a flower pot and threw it at officers.

Both men were eventually arrested and Mooney received a 14-month suspended sentence while his associate received a one year suspended sentence.

Both were already known to gardai at the time. Mooney had four previous convictions for offences including affray and threatening and abusive behaviour.

His associate had more than a dozen convictions, including one for possession of a firearm which gardai found when they stopped a vehicle he was in after seeing him throwing a latex glove out the window.

The associate was caught with the Webley and Scott revolver at the Tallaght bypass in 2014. He claimed he was transporting the weapon because he owed a €3,000 drug debt, but refused to say how much he was getting for it or who he was working for.

The court heard his parents had struggled to control him as he was being negatively influence by a peer group.

He was sentenced to three years but the judge suspended the sentence completely on the basis he would take up employment upon release. However, that man is now back before the courts on drugs and weapons charges.

Mooney’s father told Australian authorities this week that he would provide his son with a job in his milk delivery business if he stays drug free upon his release.

Mooney’s parents as well as his girlfriend travelled to Australia for his sentencing hearing.

The judge described Mooney as a young man “with a good family upbringing who’s been undone by drug addiction”. He sentenced him to three years and three months and with time served he will be eligible for supervised release from August next year.

One of his brothers, Keith, was also described as coming from a “respectable family” when he was jailed for five years in 2018 after he bashed a man in the face with a rock, leaving him with multiple facial fractures and a dislocated eye socket.

Keith Mooney carried out the brutal attack at St Enda’s Park, Rathfarnham on June 26, 2017 after interacting with the victim and then asking him for €20 but the victim said he didn’t have the money.

Keith then took out his penis and asked for “€20 for that” and the victim said “please don’t do that”. Keith then punched the victim in the face a number of times before grabbing a rock and beating him multiple times in the head until he lost consciousness.

The victim suffered fractured ribs, a dislocated eye socket, a broken cheek bone and required 35 stitches to his head after the attack.

He was sentenced to five years but the final 18 months were suspended.