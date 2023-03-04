Irishman allegedly caught with €299 worth of MDMA in Ibiza facing 45 months in prison

The accused man, known only as Brian JS, will be tried for a crime against public health.

Spanish prosecutors have called for an Irishman to be jailed for three years and nine months after he was allegedly caught with 13 bags of MDMA in Ibiza.

The 30-year-old is due to go on trial next week in the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Island in connection with a drugs seizure in in Sant Antoni in 2018.

He was arrested by agents of the Sant Antoni Local Police after they allegedly seized bags containing 10.7 grams of MDMA among his belongings.

But the Public Prosecutor has now requested a sentence of 45 months in prison and a fine of €600 for the Irishman after the seizure of 13 bags of MDMA.

The accused man, known only as Brian JS, will be tried in the First Section of the Provincial Court for a crime against public health.

According to local news website Periodico de Ibiza, he arrested as the alleged ‘perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking’ and the indictment claims he was carrying the substances for sale to third parties

It is reported that the drug would have reached an approximate price of €299.

Every year, a significant number of Irish people arrested on drugs charges in Ibiza.

Last June, an Irish tourist was also arrested in Ibiza after being caught with more than 100 grams of cocaine.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed that a British man was also arrested after the pair were stopped at a checkpoint in Sant Antoni.

Police say the pair were acting strangely in the car and were asked to leave the vehicle to be searched.

When they got out of the car, one of the men tried to get rid of the small plastic bag containing the cocaine by throwing it into the street.

However, he was caught and both men were arrested.

Police later confirmed that the bag contained 102 grams of cocaine.