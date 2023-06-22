Irish woman awarded $800,000 after being knocked to the ground by Australian police

Lauren Cullen developed retrograde amnesia after her head struck the ground during the event

An Irish woman has been awarded nearly half a million euro in damages after being knocked to the ground by Australian police during a Sydney Invasion Day rally in 2017.

Thousands of Australians mark the country's national day of celebrations with rallies in support of Indigenous people, many of whom describe the anniversary of the day a British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour as "Invasion Day".

Lauren Cullen developed retrograde amnesia after her head struck the ground during the event at Broadway in Sydney city centre six years ago, leaving her with no memory of the incident.

Australian Supreme Court Justice, Michael Elkaim, ordered the state of New South Wales to pay the Irish woman damages in a judgment published on Thursday.

Crowds mark Invasion Day

Mr Elkaim found police were negligent when attempting to apprehend a protester on the day, amounting to "a reckless exercise of the power of arrest".

The January 2017 incident erupted after cops saw a man preparing to light an Australian flag on fire and rushed in to apprehend him.

Hayden Williams, a protester in the crowd, saw a police officer filming events with a handheld camera and knocked it out of her hand, causing a Sergeant to hurry over in an attempt to arrest Mr Williams.

The officer and protester were subsequently sent hurtling through the air, knocking bystander, Lauren Cullen, to the ground.

The courts found the actions of police were responsible for Ms Cullen's injury as the decision to rush the man with the flag was the catalyst for the subsequent melee.

"The officers initiated a domino effect, culminating in the injury to the plaintiff," Justice Elkaim said.

The court found the Sargeant had a duty of care to not use excessive force unless ‘reasonably necessary.’

Camera footage of the incident was enough to find police actions were "reckless and out of proportion" to the risk posed and to the possibility of injuring members of the crowd through the panic likely to ensue, Justice Elkaim found.

"I think the conclusion that the officers acted recklessly or unreasonably ... is easily reached," he said.

"Thus far I have found that the officers owed the plaintiff a duty of care, that the duty was breached, and the breach caused the injury to the plaintiff."

The Australian state was also ordered to pay Ms Cullen's legal bills, in addition to the $800K.