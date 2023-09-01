Irish Traveller wins legal case after club refused to host Christening party

“Just to double check, the board said we can’t have parties because we are Travellers?” to which the staff member replied: “Yeah.”

An Irish man in the UK has been awarded a large sum of money after a Conservative club in Cardiff refused his family’s christening for their baby daughter last year, citing “cocaine use in the toilets” and “chewing gum on the floor.”

The man involved has decided to remain anonymous after winning his legal case based on racial discrimination, owing to his Traveller heritage, which was used against him in March 2022.

“To be told we were banned from booking this venue to celebrate my daughter’s christening just because we are Irish Travellers was deeply upsetting for our family,” the father said.

Legal documents from the case revealed conversations between the victim and a staff member at Park Conservative club in Cardiff, the Guardian reports.

“Just to double check, the board said we can’t have parties because we are Travellers?” to which the staff member replied: “Yeah.”

Irish Travellers were apparently banned from hosting parties in the venue because of concerns about how they would behave.

When the victim suggested to staff that it was unfair to ban an entire ethnic group based on generalities, he was told management had voted to exclude all Irish Traveller customers because of reported cases of drug-taking, abuse of workers and damage to property.

When the Irish man said this was "not right” the staff member reportedly replied:

“We are not stupid, let’s be open about it, OK we know the coke that goes on in the toilets, the men are constantly chewing gum and they are spitting it out and it’s ingrained in all the carpets in the club.”

The staff member involved apparently even disagreed with the decision of his bosses.

“I totally agree it’s like saying one black man comes in here, caused trouble, all black men are banned,” he said, in the recorded conversation.

“No, that wouldn’t happen, but why is the board saying that it is OK to ban every Traveller based on the actions of a few individuals?” the Irish man responded.

An offer was set up to meet with the management of the club but they never followed through on the arrangement. The Irish man ended up booking another venue at considerable extra expense.

“It’s not right that people like me are treated so unfairly, often on a daily basis. I hope by bringing this case we can help bring this type of discrimination to an end so our community can enjoy the same rights as everyone else,” the victim added.

In the end, Park Conservative club did not agree to an admission of liability. Instead, staff were sent on cultural awareness training and money was paid to the victim and his daughter.

A spokesperson for the club said it was “sincerely apologetic” for the incident and that an error had occurred.

“No one should be discriminated against because of who they are, and members of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities can often face harassment and discrimination due to negative stereotypes and deeply ingrained prejudices,” said Kishwer Falkner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Kate Egerton, a solicitor at the law firm Leigh Day, which brought the case, added: “Unfortunately, many Irish Travellers continue to encounter persistent race discrimination. Staff at Park Conservative club openly admitted it had banned Irish Travellers from holding events at the venue. Their actions displayed both commonly held prejudice and negative stereotypes, which are unfair and discriminatory.”