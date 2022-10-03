Irish Thalidomide survivors demand State apology and compensation 60 years on from scandal

‘The State failed us as children, they are still failing us as adults’

Survivors of the Thalidomide scandal in Ireland are calling for a State apology more than 60 years after the drug was belatedly removed from the Irish market due to birth deformities.

Survivors will tell their story in a Scannal documentary this Tuesday on RTÉ One, in which they will call for increased compensation and an official apology and acknowledgement of wrongdoing from the State.

Thalidomide, sold as a morning sickness drug, was withdrawn from the international market in November 1961 due to the number of babies being born with catastrophic disabilities to mothers who took the drug.

However, it would be a further seven months before the Irish authorities acted, with the drug still available over the counter a year later.

A government briefing document shows authorities considered making a public announcement in 1961 but regarded this as an “undesirable” course of action, and as a result, thalidomide products were still in circulation in Ireland for over a year after it was officially withdrawn elsewhere.

Irish victims are calling for a fair level of compensation and an acknowledgement of wrongdoing from the State, alongside an official apology.

Irish victims were offered compensation by the State in 2009, around €62,000, but most refused “the derisory offer” as they deemed it insufficient to cover the expenses of adapting to life with their disabilities, and took the Irish State to court.

“The State failed first in licensing the drug in Ireland and then in removing it from the market in a timely manner,” the Irish Thalidomide Association said.

John Stack, the youngest of the victims in Ireland, said his mother took the drug seven months after it was supposed to have been removed from the market.

“If they had taken the drug off the market in ’61, like they were supposed to; I would never have been affected at all. My mother must have taken it around June of ’62. It was supposed to have been taken off the shelf, but they didn’t,” Mr Stack, who lives with challenging disabilities, said.

More than 100,000 pregnancies worldwide were affected by the drug between 1959 and 1962, with 90pc resulting in miscarriages and another 5pc of affected children dying before the age of one.

For years, many parents had no idea Thalidomide was to blame for their children’s disabilities.

However in 1963 the Department of Health had secretly collected data on all these children, but this report was not published or released to the parents.

Finola Cassidy’s mother also took Thalidomide without realising the devastating consequences.

“My mother might have taken two tablets, possibly on day 22 of the pregnancy, and that is when the arms were being developed. It was a big shock. I was baptised in the delivery ward. I wasn’t expected to survive,” Ms Cassidy said.

“We feel very strongly that the State has let us down on numerous occasions. I hope it is rectified in my lifetime. I am not always sure that it will be. They really failed us, they failed us as children, and they are still failing us as adults,” she said.

When contacted for comment the Department of Health said it could not comment on the matter as it had been delegated to the State Claims Agency and therefore was sub judice.

A spokesperson said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly met survivors and their families in February and reaffirmed the “Government’s commitment to provide them with the necessary health supports to meet their health-related needs”.

To date, the Government has not increased its compensation offer for victims.

Scannal: Thalidomide, will air Tuesday, October 4, on RTÉ One at 7pm.