Irish mother to use Infowars ruling in Gemma O’Doherty emotional distress case

Cavan mother suing O’Doherty for falsely implying her son died as a result of a Covid-19 vaccine

'I am untouchable. I am not going near any court,' O'Doherty said. Photo: Tom Burke

An Irish mother suing conspiracy theorist Gemma O’Doherty for emotional distress is hoping to use the successful legal actions brought against US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over the Sandy Hook school massacre as a precedent.

Edel Campbell, the Cavan-based mother of Diego Gilsenan, who died by suicide last August, is suing O’Doherty for falsely implying her son died as a result of a Covid-19 vaccine in her freesheet, The Irish Light.

The High Court action against O’Doherty was filed on Thursday. It is understood the case will partly seek to mirror American defamation actions taken by families of the Sandy Hook 2012 school shooting in which 26 children and adults were killed.

Last year, the families successfully sued Alex Jones and his Infowars website for over $1bn (€930m) for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Last November, Diego Gilsenan’s photo was included among 42 pictures on the front of O’Doherty’s newspaper under the headline “Died Suddenly”.

A former journalist who failed to get a presidential election nomination in 2018, O’Doherty has dedicated herself to spreading false conspiracy theories on topics from the pandemic to Holocaust denial.

Ms Campbell is seeking an injunction to prevent O’Doherty using her son’s image on any medium. She is seeking damages for trespass to the person, negligent and/or wilful infliction of emotional distress, breach of her constitutional rights to her good name and her privacy rights, plus aggravated damages.

She says she made many attempts to contact O’Doherty in an effort to get her son’s photo removed.

In one WhatsApp message to O’Doherty, she said: “Can you please just take my son’s picture and video off your twitter account please I am begging you, the heartache you are causing me and my family.”

In December 2022, O’Doherty tweeted: “Just because you’re the parent of a dead person doesn’t give you the right to tell lies, stalk and slander another. We understand some of the vaccinated cannot face what they’ve done to themselves and their children but please don’t blame those who tried to save you.”

​A statement issued by Mulholland Law, which represents Ms Campbell, accused O’Doherty of trying to, “sensationalise the unfortunate death of Diego Gilsenan with inflammatory rhetoric, unfounded conspiracies and the unauthorised and misappropriate use of our client’s son’s image”.

“It was hoped by our client that a compassionate approach may have been adopted by Ms O’Doherty and that she [would] refrain from the exploitation of her son’s image and tragedy for her own agenda... However, this did not materialise.”

In a video posted on Friday, O’Doherty claimed: “I am untouchable. I am not going near any court. I have secured my assets in such a way that the only people who will be losing money will be Edel Campbell.”

Once a journalist with the Irish Independent, O’Doherty sued the newspaper for defamation after she was made redundant in 2012. She received a large settlement in 2015 from Independent Newspapers, which has since been bought by Mediahuis, the Belgian-based publisher.

In an email response to queries about the legal action, O’Doherty said: “We stated clearly we did not know how all of the young people featured who ‘died suddenly’ actually died and said suicide could indeed be the cause, not least because of the devastating effects of tortuous lockdowns on youngsters.

“We have no intention whatsoever of removing any pictures, which are widely available all over the internet.

“You, with the rest of the government-funded media, are exploiting her in this bizarre endeavour while failing utterly to expose the staggering number of young people who are dying suddenly in Ireland. We understand why you are doing this and that your salary is funded through the blood money of the HSE, and therefore indirectly by vaccine manufacturers.”

O’Doherty has been before the courts and fined a number of times in recent years for public order issues and a breach of Covid rules. In her video she said she would not be paying any fines.