Irish gangland suspect goes on trial in UK in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Keith McCarthy’s murder trial got underway this week following the death of chef Kerrin Repman

A man who is suspected of involvement in the execution of Limerick crime boss Kieran Keane has gone on trial in the UK in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

Keith McCarthy’s murder trial got underway in Chelmsford Crown Court this week following the death of chef Kerrin Repman in Marine Parade, Harwich.

The court has heard that dad-of-three Repman died from his injuries after his vehicle was struck by a BMW being driven by Keith McCarthy in Marine Parade, Dovercourt, in April 2020.

McCarthy, of Hordle Street, Dovercourt, was extradited to England in December 2020 and arrested, after he fled the scene and headed to Ireland.

The Echo reports that the 42-year-old appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday where he denies murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard Kerrin, a chef, had allegedly racked up a drugs debt and took to selling illicit goods to pay his boss back.

Accord to persecutors, McCarthy had become disgruntled at debts owed to him by this same person, and had begun to direct his anger towards Kerrin.

The prosecutor slams McCarthy had come across Kerrin riding his moped in Fronks Road on April 15, 2020 when he performed a dangerous 180-degree turn to pursue him while his 19-year-old son was in the car.

The chase came to a fatal end when the BMW overtook a stationary car and, when cutting back in near the Cliff Road junction, struck the back of the moped.

Kerrin was catapulted onto the road surface and was declared dead minutes later.

A post mortem examination revealed Kerrin had suffered spinal fractures, an injury to his chest wall and internal bleeding.

The Echo reports that the prosecution allege the defendant “intended, at the very least, to cause Mr Repman really serious harm, if not to actually kill him”.

McCarthy is suspected of being involved in the murder of Kieran Keane in 2003, which ignited a deadly Limerick feud.

Five members of the notorious McCarthy/Dundon - including Dessie Dundon - gang are currently serving life sentences for the crime.

Keane and Owen Treacy were abducted by members of the McCarthy Dundon crime gang and driven to a lonely country road at Drombana, located a short distance outside Limerick city.

Keane (36) was shot in the head, and Mr Treacy, who received 17 stab wounds, miraculously survived after he played dead.

Mr Treacy was dumped by the gang at the side of the road, beside the body of his dead uncle, however he managed to raise the alarm at a nearby house and was rushed by ambulance to hospital.

He later became the State’s key witness in the murder trial.

At a previous hearing in April of this year, Judge Christopher Morgan remanded Keith McCarthy in custody at HMP Chelmsford until a further case management hearing on July 29.

Turning to the defendant, he said: “Mr McCarthy, you will be produced July 29, if that is the date for the further case management hearing, and you should attend to assist your legal team.

“When your trial is called on, if you fail to attend then one of the consequences may well be – if there’s no good reason – that the trial firstly will take place in your absence and it may well be that your legal representatives will have to withdraw.

“I’m sure you will be here, but you must understand there are consequences for your case if you are not.”

Mr Repman, who worked as a chef, was remembered by his family as a “loveable and talented” man.