Irish celebrity charged with defilement of minor has passport returned for two weeks

The man in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of three charges of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at unknown locations in Dublin on dates in 2010 and early 2011.

An Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor has had his bail varied to allow the return of his passport for two weeks.

The accused man denies all charges against him. The complainant is now in her late 20s, the court previously heard.

The man’s case was listed today before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for a variation in bail terms which was granted today on consent.

Judge Orla Crowe granted a variation of bail allowing the man’s passport to be returned from August 3 to 18, 2023. The man is to give details of his flights and accommodation to gardaí.

A trial date has been set in the case from October 9th next, and is expected to last four or five days.

Defence counsel had asked for an early trial date on a previous date, saying the case is seriously affecting his client, whose work requires him to travel.