Irish celebrity accused of engaging in sex acts with a child to stand trial in October
The man, who denies all charges against him, appeared before the court today
A trial date has been set at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court later this year for an Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor.
The man in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of three charges of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at unknown locations in Dublin on dates in 2010 and early 2011.
The man, who denies all charges against him, appeared before the court today, having been sent forward from Dublin District Court.
The complainant is now in her late 20s, the court heard.
The trial is due to begin on October 9 and is expected to last four or five days.
Judge Orla Crowe adjourned the case until July 24 for a hearing to discuss issues around outstanding disclosure.
Defence counsel had asked for an early trial date, saying the case is seriously affecting his client, whose work requires him to travel.
