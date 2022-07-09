Irish banker pleads guilty to fraud charges amounting to almost €1m
A Co. Derry banker has admitted fraud charges amounting to more than £800,000 (€944,800).
Appearing at Antrim Crown Court by videolink on Friday, 37-year-old George Simpson entered a guilty plea to one charge of fraud by abuse of position in that on 2 June 2015, he abused his position as a personal banker with Santander PLC to transfer money to his own account.
Previously, Simpson, from the Ballymadigan Road in Castlerock, had entered guilty pleas to five other similar offences of fraud by abuse of position and one of converting criminal property on various dates between 15 May and 31 October 2015.
According to the particulars of the charges, Simpson transferred £457,246 to himself and converted £355,114 of criminal property while working as a banker for Santander.
Although the facts have not been opened so it’s not clear whether there’s any overlap in the amounts, with the charges totalling £812,361 of frauds.
While prosecuting, lawyer Mark Farrell asked for a further count of fraud to be “left on the books” and defence counsel Jonathan Browne asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow the preparation of a presentence probation report.
Freeing Simpson on continuing bail, Judge Patricia Smyth said she would table a sentencing hearing on 7 September.
Today's Headlines
Kerry legend Pat Spillane quits his role on RTE’s ‘The Sunday Game’
hearing | Irish banker pleads guilty to fraud charges amounting to almost €1m
Thug jailed | Face of violent criminal who beat his partner unconscious because she wanted to go to bed
'exciting times' | Aisling O’Loughlin rants that ‘Satanists’ want to reduce world population to 500 million
Tooth and nail | Mass rally to protest against move to shut down Our Lady's Hospital ED in Navan
wasted lives | Wayne Cooney’s murder of Jordan Davis was one of four deaths linked to feuding Coolock gangs
'batch-test' | Hundreds of thousands of mice killed in botox experiments in Ireland claims campaign group
gritty crime drama | Filming for season two of RTE’s hit gangland series Kin gets underway
wild dreams | Westlife wives and kids enjoy opening night of band’s Irish shows
green giants | Johnny Sexton’s verdict as Ireland seal historic win against the All Blacks