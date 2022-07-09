Irish banker pleads guilty to fraud charges amounting to almost €1m

George Simpson entered a guilty plea to one charge of fraud by abuse of position and had previously entered guilty pleas to five other similar offences of fraud by abuse of position and one of converting criminal property

A Co. Derry banker has admitted fraud charges amounting to more than £800,000 (€944,800).

Appearing at Antrim Crown Court by videolink on Friday, 37-year-old George Simpson entered a guilty plea to one charge of fraud by abuse of position in that on 2 June 2015, he abused his position as a personal banker with Santander PLC to transfer money to his own account.

Previously, Simpson, from the Ballymadigan Road in Castlerock, had entered guilty pleas to five other similar offences of fraud by abuse of position and one of converting criminal property on various dates between 15 May and 31 October 2015.

According to the particulars of the charges, Simpson transferred £457,246 to himself and converted £355,114 of criminal property while working as a banker for Santander.

Although the facts have not been opened so it’s not clear whether there’s any overlap in the amounts, with the charges totalling £812,361 of frauds.

While prosecuting, lawyer Mark Farrell asked for a further count of fraud to be “left on the books” and defence counsel Jonathan Browne asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow the preparation of a presentence probation report.

Freeing Simpson on continuing bail, Judge Patricia Smyth said she would table a sentencing hearing on 7 September.