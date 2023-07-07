‘Irate’ cargo handler was intoxicated when he kicked garda car, court hears

A cargo handler who kicked out at the door of a patrol car was intoxicated and very irate at the time, a court has heard.

Dean Doyle (26) was embarrassed about his behaviour, which arose following an argument with his ex-partner.

Judge Brendan Toale stuck out the charge after Doyle donated €300 to St Vincent de Paul.

The defendant, of Valeview Gardens in Finglas, admitted causing criminal damage to a patrol car on June 11, 2023.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were called to a domestic incident at Redwood estate, Hollystown, shortly before 3am.

Sgt Callaghan said Doyle was highly intoxicated, and was shouting at gardaí. He initially refused to leave the house, but did eventually go outside. Doyle then refused to leave the area.

He was very irate and kicked out at the door of a patrol car, causing a plastic compartment in the door to break, the sergeant said.

The defendant had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Mervyn Hartnett said Doyle worked as a cargo handler at Dublin Airport and was very eager to avoid a conviction.

Mr Hartnett said the incident was completely out of character for the defendant, who was very embarrassed at his behaviour.

Doyle wished to apologise to gardaí, the solicitor added.