Investigation into death of Dublin boy (6) at swimming pool in Tullamore is ongoing

Oliver Forde (6) of Innismore, Crumlin in Dublin was pronounced dead at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin

Denis Forde, father of the late six year old Oliver Forde from Crumlin who died in a drowning incident on 31st May 2022 at the Tullamore Court Hotel pictured leaving the Dublin District Coroner's Court after the opening of the inquest into the death of his son — © Colin Keegan

An investigation into the death of a young boy who died after getting into difficulty in a swimming pool in a hotel in Tullamore this summer is ongoing, an inquest has heard.

Oliver Forde (6) of Innismore, Crumlin in Dublin was pronounced dead at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin on May 31, 2022,

The young boy had got into difficulty while playing in the swimming pool at Tullamore Court Hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly two days earlier.

Oliver, who was a pupil at Harold’s Cross National School in Dublin, was rushed by emergency services to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore before later being transferred by ambulance to the children’s hospital in Crumlin.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard a post-mortem on the body of the young boy had established that he had died from injuries caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain,

The coroner, Aisling Gannon, said the results of the autopsy showed the brain injury had been caused by “prolonged immersion in water.”

The boy’s father, Denis Forde, gave evidence of formally identifying his son’s body to Garda Stephen Cohen on the afternoon of May 31 shortly after Oliver had been pronounced dead.

His mother, Nina Mahon ,who was accompanied by other family members, wept openly in the courtroom during the brief hearing.

An inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, Lauren Tierney, applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroner’s Act on the basis that an investigation into Oliver’s death was still ongoing.

The coroner granted the requested adjournment for a six-month period and listed the case for mention again on May 2, 2023.

Oliver is survived by his parents, Denis and Nina and his two brothers, Jack and Lucas.

Meanwhile, another HSA inspector confirmed that an investigation is also still continuing into the death of a worker at a waste recycling facility in Dublin earlier this year.

An employee of Panda, Radu Alexandru Chertes who came originally from Romania, suffered fatal injuries in an incident at the company’s waste recycling plant on Cappagh Road, Finglas on April 6, 2022.

The inquest heard that Mr Chertes, with an address at Five Lamps, Cappagh Road, Finglas, died as a result of “catastrophic injuries due to an industrial incident.”

A brother of the deceased, Andre Chertes, who also worked at the Panda plant, gave evidence via videolink of formally identifying his brother’s body to gardai.

Asked by the coroner if he had any questions about his brother’s death, Mr Chertes through an interpreter, said he wanted “to find out who is guilty.”

However, Ms Gannon said it was not something with which the hearing on the day was concerned.

HSA inspector, Ciaran O’Shaughnessy, was granted an application for a six-month adjournment of the case after informing the coroner that an investigation into Mr Chertes’ death was ongoing.