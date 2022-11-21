Intruder found standing in kitchen wearing Dublin homeowner’s clothes avoids conviction

Software engineer Jamie Sullivan (29) was in “a semi-psychotic state” at the time and could not explain his behaviour

A software engineer who was found in another man’s kitchen and wearing his clothes has been left without a conviction.

Jamie Sullivan (29) was in “a semi-psychotic state” at the time and could not explain his behaviour, other than to say he was not sleeping, his lawyer said.

Judge David McHugh said the circumstances of the case were “bizarre” but he struck out the charge, leaving Sullivan without a conviction.

The judge was told Sullivan was sitting in the man’s kitchen wearing his clothes, but he did not speak to him and there was no violence shown.

Sullivan, of Manorfields View in Clonee, had admitted trespassing at Latchford Green in Clonee, Dublin 15, on August 23, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney previously told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí received a call an intruder was in the homeowner’s kitchen.

Gardaí went to the scene and found Sullivan wearing the victim’s clothes.

Sullivan entered the house through the front door, which was unlocked, Sgt Sweeney said, adding the defendant was under the influence of an intoxicant.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said that Sullivan, a software engineer, did not realise he was in the wrong house.

Mr MacLoughlin said Sullivan was in a “very bad place” at the time and had taken a lot of substances.

Mr MacLoughlin said Sullivan had suffered “an acute psychotic episode”. He handed a number of medical reports into court, asking the judge to note the defendant was admitted into hospital as a patient on the date of this incident.

Mr MacLoughlin said he could only imagine the fright which the victim received, but added that Sullivan had apologised and nothing had been taken. Sullivan had not engaged in any conversation with the householder nor had any violence been shown.