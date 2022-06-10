Intruder found in kitchen wearing homeowner's clothes was suffering from insomnia, court told
A SOFTWARE engineer found in another man's kitchen and wearing his clothes was suffering from insomnia, a court has heard.
Jamie Sullivan (29) could not explain his behaviour, other than to say he was not sleeping at the time, his lawyer said.
Judge David McHugh adjourned sentencing to a date in September, saying he wanted more information about the defendant's mental health issues.
Judge McHugh also said that the case involved "a bizarre set of facts".
The defendant, of Manorfields View in Clonee, admitted trespassing at a house at Latchford Green in Clonee, Dublin 15, on August 23 last year.
Read more
Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí received a call that an intruder was in the homeowner's kitchen.
Sgt Callaghan said gardaí went to the scene and found the defendant wearing the injured party's clothes. He had no excuse for his behaviour.
Sullivan had entered the house through the front door, which was unlocked, Sgt Callaghan said.
The defendant co-operated with gardaí and left the scene with them, and was subsequently arrested and charged, the court heard. Sullivan had never been in trouble before, the sergeant said.
Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Sullivan worked as a software engineer.
Mr MacLoughlin said the defendant could not explain his behaviour, which he accepted was bizarre. Sullivan did not know why he had gone into the man's house nor why he had put on the injured party's clothes, the lawyer said.
Sullivan was suffering from insomnia at the time of this incident, and he was not sleeping very well, Mr MacLoughlin added. He subsequently suffered a breakdown, and spent some time as an involuntary patient in hospital.
Mr MacLoughlin said Sullivan was now doing much better, was taking his medication and had reunited with his partner.
The lawyer also said nothing had been stolen by Sullivan.
Judge McHugh adjourned the matter to September, saying he wished to have more information on the defendant's psychotic episode.
If Sullivan stayed out of trouble, Judge McHugh indicated he would strike out the charge and leave the defendant without a conviction.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home