Intoxicated dad stood in underwear at Dublin’s Spire, screaming obscenities
Patrick Dignam (49) was fined €200 at Dublin District Court
A father-of-three was arrested for standing in his underwear at Dublin’s Spire, screaming obscenities at passers-by, a court has heard.
Patrick Dignam (49) had been arrested for public order offences in the same location the day before.
He was fined €200 at Dublin District Court.
Dignam, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions.
The court heard gardaí found the accused drinking cans of beer on O’Connell Street at 2.30pm on March 3 last year.
When they approached, Dignam began acting erratically and was directed to move on.
He started shouting and stamping his feet and would not comply, a garda sergeant told the court.
The following day, a garda saw the accused standing at the Spire on O’Connell Street. Dignam was in his underwear and was screaming obscenities at members of the public.
The accused was intoxicated and gardaí again arrested and charged him. The incidents happened at the same place on two consecutive days, the sergeant said. Dignam had 42 previous convictions.
The accused suffered from serious mental health issues and at the time he was homeless and unable to get his medication, defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said.
Judge Bryan Smyth said he was taking account of the fact that the accused had already spent 12 days in custody on the charges.
