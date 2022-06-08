Inquest has been opened and adjourned into tragic stillborn baby Emma Ruby Ward Rose

Garda Gráinne Collier of the Serious Crime Unit at Pearse Street garda station gave evidence of the baby girl being formally identified to her by Ms Ward.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned in relation to a stillborn baby whose mother was the alleged victim of several violent assaults in Dublin city centre last year.

A preliminary hearing into the death of the baby, who was named Emma Ruby Ward Rose, at Dublin District Coroner’s Court was told related criminal proceedings had been commenced in the case.

In a written statement, the baby girl’s mother, Lisa Ward, described how a scan taken at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin on April 25 last year could not detect a heartbeat in her unborn baby.

Ms Ward, who did not attend the hearing at the coroner’s court on Wednesday, said her baby girl was delivered stillborn in a room on a hospital labour ward at the Rotunda on April 28, 2021 after labour had been induced.

Garda Gráinne Collier of the Serious Crime Unit at Pearse Street garda station gave evidence of the baby girl being formally identified to her by Ms Ward.

Inspector Damien Kelly applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroners Act 1962 on the basis that criminal proceedings in relation to the case have been instituted.

The coroner, Dr Clare Keane granted the application and adjourned the case until December 6 next.

Dr Keane said the cause of the baby’s death was “placental abruption” – a condition where the placenta partially or completely separates from the inner wall of the uterus before birth which can result in a lack of supply of oxygen and nutrients to the unborn child.

An unemployed, homeless man, Dean Paget (33), has been charged with a series of offences in relation to assaults on Ms Ward in central Dublin on April 25, 2021.

The alleged incidents took place at a number of locations including Drury Street, Montague Lane and Dame Lane.

The charges include attempted murder, making a threat to kill or cause serious harm, false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm.