Innocent man shot dead over mistaken identity killed by ‘Kinahan-linked west Dublin gang’

An innocent man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity was believed to have been killed by a Kinahan-linked west Dublin gang.

An inquest heard this week how Dean Johnson (21) sustained fatal gunshot wounds in an attack by two assailants at Harelawn Green, Clondalkin.

The shocking gun attack took place a short distance from his home shortly after midnight on August 24, 2013.

Garda technical teams preserve a crime scene after Dean Johnson died

A gang led by associates of Kinahan money launderer Jason Carroll are believed to have carried out the killing after mistaking innocent Dean for notorious gunman James ‘Nellie’ Walsh who had swapped jackets with Dean shortly before the attack.

Gardai arrested 10 people in relation to the callous murder including gang boss Peadar Keating but none have faced any charges, despite two files being sent to the DPP.

Detective Inspector Brian Hanley told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that the investigation into Dean’s death remained open and he expressed hope that there would be “further investigative opportunities.”

Nellie Walsh

Det Insp Hanley said gardaí had already followed 530 separate lines of inquiry in the case with 400 witness statements having been taken to date.

The gunman mistook him for Walsh, who had swapped jackets with Dean shortly before.

Walsh had been drinking in Finches pub shortly before the shooting and spotted rival criminals who spent the night smiling at him.

It is believed some of them may have made phone calls to alert others that Walsh was there and what he was wearing so he could be picked out by a waiting hitman afterwards.

However, Walsh, who knew he was a target, swapped jackets with innocent Dean after leaving the pub and that is what is believed to have led to Dean being shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Peadar Keating

The prime suspects in carrying out the murder are associates of Carroll who was shot dead in a revenge attack days after Dean’s murder.

Nellie Walsh is believed to have been behind Carroll’s murder but has never been charged in relation to it.

Several members of Carroll’s gang are now locked up for their involvement in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

They include Peadar Keating who is currently serving an 11-year sentence in relation to a plot to murder Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately.

His associate David ‘Blinky’ Duffy, who is serving five years over the Mago plot, also came under suspicion as someone who may have provided logistical support in Dean’s murder but once again never faced any charges in relation to the hit.

The gang behind Dean’s murder are prime suspects in carrying out two murders in 2017 linked to the same feud.

John Gibson, who was in a relationship with Walsh’s sister, was shot dead outside Eddie Rocket’s in Citywest, Dublin, in 2017 - days before his pal Darragh Nugent was shot dead.

While Keating remains behind bars, his gang are also believed to have been behind a number of recent attempts on Nellie Walsh’s life including an incident last October when a gunman armed with an Uzi submachine gun opened fire on him in Tallaght and another where a gunman opened fire at him in Carlow.

Jason Carroll

At the inquest this week DI Hanley told coroner, Clare Keane, that none of the potential witnesses were available to give evidence in person, despite having been served with summonses to attend the inquest.

However, Dr Keane decided to proceed with the hearing after consulting with the victim’s family on the basis that it could hear details of written depositions of eyewitnesses.

The victim’s mother, Betty, who attended the inquest with her husband, Larry, and two of their sons, Andrew and Mark, said she understood that one of the people with her son on the night had swapped their coat in the pub before leaving the premises.

The inquest heard Dean was rushed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital but was pronounced dead at 1.01am on August 24, 2013.

The victim’s older brother, Andrew Johnson, gave evidence of identifying his brother’s body in the mortuary at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

The coroner observed that the open nature of the Garda investigation into his death might offer his family some hope.

“He suffered a violent death undeserved by anybody for any reason,” Dr Keane added.