Influencer stalked and harassed Mason Mount and teammates after one night stand

Orla Melisa Sloan (22) used a total of 21 different numbers to contact Mr Mount

An influencer who had a brief fling with England footballer Mason Mount has admitted to stalking him and harassing his teammates.

Orla Melissa Sloan (22) targeted Mr Mount, his Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell, and Scotland international Billy Gilmour after attending a party at Chilwell’s home, which her friend had been invited to via an Instagram message.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard how Sloan, who has 82,500 Instagram followers, and Mr Mount slept together after meeting at the party in November 2020.

Orla Melissa Sloan. Photo: PA

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said they stayed in contact for six months before Mr Mount “decided that the relationship was not going to progress and decided to end contact” with her.

Mr Mount was then “subjected to a bombardment of messages” from Sloan and subsequently asked her to stop contacting him.

“He then began to receive messages from new numbers and each time he would block those numbers there would be messages from a different number,” Mr Seetal said.

A total of 21 different numbers were used to contact Mr Mount, the court heard.

Sloan also sent Mr Mount a screenshot of a receipt for a new SIM card and said: “I’m not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers.”

Chelsea player Mason Mount (John Walton/PA)

On another occasion, she texted him: "I really want to say sorry and if you could just talk to me and tell me how you feel I would really appreciate it because I'm finding it hard to move on from the situation.

“You must accept my apology and say sorry to me or you will unlock a new character called ‘Devil Baby’, so let me apologise and make it right.”

Mount then began receiving Instagram messages from an account named 'Devil Baby’.

Mr Seetal said Mr Mount was "concerned she had an obsession or fixation with him and he didn't know what she was capable of".

In a statement, the footballer said he was worried that Sloan would "turn up at my training centre".

The court heard Sloan bombarded several other people with messages about Mr Mount, including his England and Chelsea teammate, Mr Chilwell.

Scotland midfielder Mr Gilmour said her messages had a “huge impact” on his life, adding: "I have not been able to sleep and have had to take sleeping tablets".

Sloan, from Exeter, admitted stalking Mr Mount between 19 June and 28 October last year.

She also pleaded guilty to causing "serious alarm or distress" by stalking Mr Gilmour between 10 September and 28 October 2022, as well as harassing Mr Chilwell.

District Judge Neeta Minhas said Sloan's most serious offence, against Mr Gilmour, crossed the custody threshold.

Sloan was granted unconditional bail and sentencing was adjourned to 20 June.