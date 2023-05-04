Infamous hitman accused of shooting Mr Flashy ally in Spain gets shock bail release

“This is a monumental f*ck up.”

An infamous Spanish hitman nicknamed ‘Harry’ (32) accused of shooting an Irishman at an isolated lake near Marbella is back on the streets again after being granted bail for a separate crime he is accused of.

The notorious British gangster was already on bail accused of shooting the Dublin man last September. He was bailed last week on manslaughter charges after allegedly throwing the punch that caused the death of a doorman at Towie star Elliot Wright’s restaurant.

The attack on the Irishmen – allies of gang boss Mr Flashy - was described at the time as a drive-by shooting. The victim, who was seriously injured and suffered kidney damage, wouldn’t say a word to cops when he was in hospital, it has been reported.

The weapons and other objects seized

“Setting him free is alarming and a monumental fu*k up. It’s the judge’s decision, why he decided that I don’t know,” said lawyer Antonio Flores of Lawbird, Marbella.

The drive-by shooting of the three Irish men happened on September 20 when a six-man hit team targeted them in what was reportedly “a settling of scores” with Dublin gangster Mr Flashy.

While two of the Irish crew managed to flee the scene, one took a bullet in the side and ended up in hospital in Marbella, where he needed treatment and stitches.

When cops nabbed Harry’s British gang for the shooting, they seized a Skorpion sub-machine gun capable of firing 850 rounds a minute and four other high calibre weapons.

Police also found bulletproof vests, machetes, tasers, hatchets, phone blockers and a GPS tracker on the six Brits, who were not in the area to attend yoga classes.

Shooting scene

“It definitely seems like this man should have been remanded in custody. You have a very dangerous guy at large with two potential charges,” said lawyer Flores.

A Guardia civil source told one local newspaper in the region that setting ‘Harry the hitman’ free was a “mistake.”

“He is a very bad guy; I don’t know why he is free. He shouldn’t have been bailed after the lago de las tortugas shooting,” the cop said.

Spanish press reported the shooting of the Dubliners as a hit on the “Irish mafia.”

“The 25-year-old Irish man was injured on Tuesday at 17:45 near the upmarket Aloha golf course.

“The Irish man who is still at the hospital is currently not collaborating with us. He does not want to tell us who he met by the Lago de las Tortugas lake,” a Policia Nacional spokesperson said.

Harry pinned by police

Cops confirmed that Flashy’s pal was definitely shot by someone he had previously agreed to meet.

“It’s very difficult to investigate because he does not want to share any information with us.

“He got shot in the side by the stomach,” the spokesman added at the time.

The Dub recovered from his injuries in a private wing of the hospital in Marbella, it’s reported.