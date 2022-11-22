Ian Bailey’s ex Jules Thomas sues Netflix over depiction in Sophie Toscan du Plantier series

Ms Thomas is said to be unhappy with how she was depicted in ‘Sophie: A Murder in West Cork’ and feels she was defamed

Jules Thomas, the former partner of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder suspect Ian Bailey, has issued legal proceedings against Netflix over its documentary series on the murder mystery.

Ms Thomas is said to be unhappy with how she was depicted in ‘Sophie: A Murder in West Cork’ and feels she was defamed.

The series was released on the streaming service last year.

She filed notice of an intended action against Netflix, the show’s director John Dower and production company Lightbox with the High Court on Monday.

Such applications are usually filed where one or more defendant is based outside the country and court approval is required for the service of proceedings outside the jurisdiction.

Ms Thomas, who is an artist, is representing herself in the action.

She could not be reached for comment today. However, a source with knowledge of the matter told sundayworld.com she had taken issue with her depiction in the documentary series.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Originally from Wales but a longtime resident of West Cork, Ms Thomas began a relationship with former journalist Bailey in the early 1990s.

She stood by him for many years while he was under the spotlight in connection with Ms Toscan du Plantier’s death but the former couple split last year.

Ms Toscan du Plantier, a French filmmaker, was bludgeoned to death outside her home near Schull in December 1996.

Mr Bailey was twice arrested in connection with her death but was never charged and has always maintained his innocence.

In 2019, he was found guilty of the murder after being tried in absentia by a court in France.

Mr Bailey described the French case as a show trial designed to find him guilty.

In 2020, the High Court ruled that could not be extradited to France. It was the third time French authorities tried, and failed, to have him extradited.