Hutch associate ‘Mago’ Gately and partner given three weeks to file defence in CAB case

CAB had claimed the couple had indulged in luxury holidays and spent €440,000 refurbishing their Coolock home

Kinahan Cartel target James ‘Mago’ Gately and his partner Charlene Lam have been warned again to file a defence in a Criminal Assets Bureau case over their Coolock home.

CAB alleged in their case Gately is involved in serious criminality and that €440,000 spent on their €125,000 Coolock house is the proceeds of crime.

Counsel for CAB said yesterday the State will be applying for a hearing date after the couple have so far failed to file a replying affidavit.

Judge Alex Owens said the couple now have three weeks to file an affidavit to the court.

Despite evidence of “eye-watering” luxury holidays they previously won legal aid to hire a forensic accountant to help them argue against the CAB case.

Gately, who has denied CAB’s allegations in a previous affidavit, and his partner Charlotte Lam had claimed they were too broke to pay lawyers to fight the High Court.

Charlene Lam

Last January counsel for CAB told the High Court no documents have so far been filed since first being directed by the court in February 2021.

Counsel for the couple previously asked for more time and said an accountant had been unwell and a surveyor they had wanted to use had been too busy.

Last October Judge Owens warned the couple to file a defence in a Criminal Asset Bureau case or face losing their free legal aid.

CAB had claimed the couple had indulged in luxury holidays and spent €440,000 refurbishing their Coolock home.

Two cars and a €4,400 ladies Rolex watch are being targeted by CAB which alleges the goods were paid for with the proceeds of crime.

Opposing the legal aid application last December, it was stated by counsel for CAB the couple had taken luxury cruises and enjoyed “eye- watering” foreign travel.

They went on two cruises including one that started in Singapore in which they had a cabin complete with a balcony visiting Korea, Japan and China.

James Gately said in an affidavit he hasn’t been able to work since October 2015 because of threat to his life but the property cars and jewellery were all bought with legitimate income.

He said that he has had to rely on the support of his partner and family members, but had previously worked as a barber and ran a sweet shop.

He claims the €125,000 for the house bought in 2013 came from his savings which he also built up from working at a beauty company.

Hutch associate Gately had been warned in 2016 by gardaí of a threat to his life from criminals who believed him to be involved in the Regency Hotel murder of Kinahan Cartel associate David Byrne in February 2016.

In April 2017 Estonian hitman Imre Arakas who was brought to Ireland to murder Gately in a plot that was foiled by gardaí.

Then in May 2017, Gately survived being shot five times as he sat in his car at a petrol station on the Clonshaugh Road in north Dublin.

Four of the shots hit a bullet proof vest Gately was wearing while one struck him in the jaw.

Caolan Smyth was sentenced to 20 years in February 2021 for the murder attempt and shouted “five World Cups and I’ll be out” at his sentence hearing.