Hunt on for anti-lockdown protestor who threatened school staff after court no-show

Police have been told to arrest an anti-lockdown protester on sight after he failed to turn up in court.

Charles O’Neill was due to be sentenced last Thursday for his part in an incident in 2020 when four people entered a Derry school illegally before threatening staff with legal action for adhering to official lockdown guidelines during the pandemic.

However, O’Neill (56) did not turn up at the court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During a bizarre series of events, three police officers left the court on Thursday and travelled a short distance to O’Neill’s address in Derry to execute the warrant.

However, when officers called at the address at Creggan Street, which O’Neill had used in all his correspondence with police and the court, they were told he didn’t live there.

The officers returned to the court and it was established there was another address listed at William Street in Derry for O’Neill on medical evidence which had been submitted to the court.

When officers called at the second address, the occupants confirmed they were related to O’Neill but told police he did not live there.

When asked by the officers where O’Neill lived, the court was told the occupants refused to pass on that information.

The matter was again brought before the court and Judge Barney McElholm said O’Neill had been “completely dishonest” to police and the courts in relation to his address.

The judge ordered that if and when O’Neill is arrested he is to be remanded in custody until he appears before him.

Thursday’s events were the latest twist in a story which first started on September 11, 2020.

Schools had reopened just a few days beforehand after being in lockdown since March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

On the morning of September 11, O’Neill was one of four people who entered St Brigid’s College in the Carnhill area of Derry to protest about the Covid safety regulations in place at the school.

They pressed the buzzer at the school’s entrance door and, when questioned why they were at the school, one of them answered it was in relation to a “child safety issue”.

As a result, the door was opened and they were allowed in to the school building.

At an earlier court hearing, the school’s principal, Pádraig O Mianáin, outlined what then happened.

Mr O Mianáin said he went to the reception area after being contacted by a staff member and found three men and a woman who came towards him claiming they were going to serve papers “from the people”.

“We are the people and we are here to serve legal documents,” they told him.

Mr O Mianáin said he found the people to be “aggressive and intimidatory” and they repeated they wanted to serve “lawful documents”.

He said that the group, who videoed the principal and other school staff during the incident, claimed the school was “abusing pupils due to Covid regulations” such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Mr O Mianáin said the group became more aggressive and they were asked repeatedly to leave but refused to do so.

He said he tried to divert the group outside and eventually he got them outside and he closed the gate. He said the whole incident lasted for around 25 minutes.

Mr O Mianáin described the protesters’ behaviour as “threatening and bullying”.

O’Neill represented himself at previous court hearings and said that the incident at the school occurred during what he referred to as “the scamdemic”.

The Derry man was charged with trespassing at St Brigid’s College and failing to leave the premises when asked to do so.

O’Neill denied the charges and a contest was due to take place at Derry Magistrates Court on March 23 this year.

However, O’Neill did not turn up for the hearing. The court was told that O’Neill had contacted the prosecution to say he would not be attending the contest because he was ill.

However, after reading a letter submitted from O’Neill’s doctor, Judge McElholm noted the doctor only confirmed O’Neill’s claim he was ill but that the defendant had not been medically examined.

In the circumstances and given delays around the case, Judge McElhol m said, the hearing would proceed.

The court heard from a number of staff at St Brigid’s College who had dealt with the protesters.

CCTV footage of the incident at the school was also shown to the court.

The footage showed the protesters entering the school and speaking to staff while one of the group videoed the situation on their phone.

There was also CCTV footage shown to the court of an incident in police detention a few days later when O’Neill was brought in for questioning.

After remonstrating with the detention officer, O’Neill was forcibly placed in handcuffs by several police officers. At one stage during the footage, O’Neill claims he has been assaulted by the officers.

During the court hearing, a man in the public gallery claiming to represent O’Neill asked for the court to consider a new letter which, he claimed, was from O’Neill’s doctor.

The letter was handed to Judge McElholm who, after reading it, said it stated O’Neill had indicated to the doctor he had diarrhoea and vomiting as well as a chest infection and a sore throat.

Judge McElholm said the letter was again based on O’Neill’s comments to the doctor but that the defendant had not been medically examined.

The man in the public gallery said O’Neill had “spent days trying to get to see” his GP.

“The man is not well,” he said, in relation to O’Neill.

However, when Judge McElholm said the hearing would continue, the man walked out of the room, saying “I am done with you”.

After hearing the evidence in relation to the 2020 incident, Judge McElholm convicted O’Neill and criticised the actions of the protesters.

He said the group had entered the school illegally “under false pretences”.

“If someone wants to make an argument they should go to the government or organise a public meeting but what you don’t do is go into a school where there are vulnerable children and make a scene,” said the judge.

“That is completely and utterly untenable.

“They have no lawful right to go on these premises and video children and members of staff,” added Judge McElholm, who described the documents which the protesters claimed had a legal basis as “gibberish”.

The case was adjourned for sentencing until last Thursday, March 30.

Judge McElholm warned a warrant would be issued for O’Neill’s arrest if he did not turn up on that date.

Following the events at this week’s court hearing, police are now on the lookout for O’Neill and sources have said he will be arrested on sight.

When contacted by the Sunday World yesterday,a PSNI spokesperson said there had been no update in the matter.