Hunt continues for anti-lockdown protester who failed to turn up in court over school trespass

Charles O’Neill was due to be sentenced over an incident when four people entered a school illegally before threatening staff

Police are still hunting for an anti-lockdown protester who failed to turn up in court after he was convicted of trespassing at a school.

Charles O’Neill was due to be sentenced on March 30 for his part in an incident in 2020 when four people entered a Derry school illegally before threatening staff with legal action for adhering to official lockdown guidelines during the pandemic.

However, O’Neill did not turn up at the court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When contacted this week in relation to the search for O’Neill, a PSNI spokesperson said there was no update but “inquiries are ongoing”.

O’Neill was one of four people who entered St Brigid’s College in the Carnhill area of Derry on September 11, 2020 to protest about the Covid safety regulations in place at the school.

They pressed the buzzer at the school’s entrance door and, when questioned why they were at the school, one of them answered it was in relation to a “child safety issue”.

As a result, the door was opened and they were allowed into the school building.

At an earlier court hearing, the school’s principal, Padraig O Mianáin, said he went to the reception area after being contacted by a staff member and found three men and a woman who came towards him claiming they were going to serve papers “from the people”.

“We are the people and we are here to serve legal documents,” they told him.

Mr O Mianáin said he found the people to be “aggressive and intimidatory” and they repeated they wanted to serve “lawful documents”.

He said that the group, who videoed the principal and other school staff during the incident, claimed the school was “abusing pupils due to Covid regulations” such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Mr O Mianáin said the group became more aggressive and they were asked repeatedly to leave but refused to do so.

He said he tried to divert the group outside and eventually he got them outside and he closed the gate. He said the whole incident lasted for around 25 minutes.

Mr O Mianáin described the protesters’ behaviour as “threatening and bullying”.

O’Neill represented himself at previous court hearings and said that the incident at the school occurred during what he referred to as “the scamdemic”.

The Derry man was charged with trespassing at St Brigid’s College and failing to leave the premises when asked to do so.

O’Neill denied the charges and a contest was due to take place at Derry Magistrates Court on March 23 this year.

However, O’Neill did not turn up for the hearing and he was convicted in his absence.

Judge Barney McElholm said the group had entered the school illegally “under false pretences”.

“If someone wants to make an argument they should go to the government or organise a public meeting but what you don’t do is go into a school where there are vulnerable children and make a scene,” said the judge. “That is completely and utterly untenable.

“They have no lawful right to go on these premises and video children and members of staff,” added Judge McElholm, who described the documents which the protesters claimed had a legal basis as “gibberish”.

When O’Neill failed to turn up for his sentencing on March 30, three police officers left the court and travelled a short distance to O’Neill’s address in Derry to execute the warrant.

However, when officers called at the address at, which O’Neill had used in all his correspondence with police and the court service, they were told he did not live there.

The officers returned to the court and it was established there was another address listed in Derry for O’Neill on medical evidence which had been submitted to the court.

When officers called at the second address, the occupants confirmed they were related to O’Neill but told police he did not live there. When asked by the officers where O’Neill lived, the court was told the occupants refused to pass on that information.

The judge ordered that when O’Neill was arrested, he is to be remanded in custody until he appears before him.