Hung jury after teen with autism said she was raped by man (25) in park

The 16-year-old girl told her mother that the 25-year-old defendant had raped her

A jury presiding over a trial about the alleged rape of a teenager in a Belfast park has failed to reach a verdict.

The jury of six men and six women spent just under eight hours deliberating following a two-week trial, but the verdict was recorded as ‘hung’ after they couldn’t reach a decision.

Paul Klandyk spent a fortnight in the dock of Belfast Crown Court after he denied two charges arising from allegations made by a 16-year-old teenager with autism.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard that the complainant and two friends spent the course of Saturday, June 13, 2020 drinking, and that evening they were “very inebriated”.

After one on the girls went home, the complainant and her friend were walking through Ormeau Park in south Belfast at around 9pm when they met Klandyk and his friend.

It was the Crown’s case that the girl recalled kissing Klandyk in the park then being brought down a path by him.

She also remembered having her dress being pulled up, being frightened and finding herself underneath Klandyk.

After failing to get the last bus home, the girl was called by her mother who told her to walk to a doctor’s surgery on the Ormeau Road where she would pick her up.

The girl’s mother, who gave evidence during the trial, said that when she picked her daughter up she could tell she had been drinking.

Once inside the car, the girl’s mother noticed she was upset, asked her what was wrong and was told she’d just been raped in the park.

When asked her reaction, the woman said: “I was shocked, absolutely completely shocked.”

The incident was immediately reported to police and after CCTV was viewed the 25-year-old defendant, from Dunvegan Street in east Belfast, admitted having intercourse with the girl.

He denied charged of raping the girl and sexually assaulting her.

In both an interview with police and when he gave evidence at the trial, Klandyk said the sexual activity was instigated by the complainant and that it was fully consensual.

He also accepted he knew she had been drinking but described her state as “quite tipsy” but not completely drunk.

The jury started deliberating at the end of last week, and after almost eight hours deliberating during which they failed to reach a verdict, they were brought back into court by Judge Paul Ramsey on Monday afternoon.

Addressing the 12 members, the trial judge said: “We are very impressed by the care and attention you have delivered to this case, but sadly as you have indicated despite your best endeavours you are unable to arrive even at a majority verdict.

“Accordingly, I don’t think it’s necessary to detain you any further and I discharge you from any further dealings in this trial.”

Judge Ramsey then asked Crown barrister Kate McKay to seek further instructions regarding a possible re-trial and said he would list the case again on Friday when the prosecution’s position will be determined.

Finally, the judge addressed Klandyk as he stood in the dock and said: “Unfortunately the jury are unable to come to a decision so I have to discharge them.

“The prosecution now have to decide whether or not they will have another trial in this matter and this Friday they will let me know.”

Judge Ramsey said if a re-trial is sought, a new trial date will be set on Friday. He added: “If, on the other hand, they don’t then that will be the end of the matter.”

Klandyk was then released on continuing bail.