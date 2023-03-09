HSE apologises to Clare family for baby’s ‘devastating’ stillbirth 16 years ago

Rebecca Collins, of Carrigaholt in Co Clare, had sued the HSE for negligence, breach of duty of care, and medical mismanagement after losing her first child in December 2007.

Rebecca Collins and her family outside the High Court this week. Photo: The Pudding

The HSE has apologised to the family of a baby girl who was delivered stillborn after her scan results were read incorrectly at a maternity hospital in Limerick 16 years ago.

Rebecca Collins, of Carrigaholt in Co Clare, had sued the HSE for negligence, breach of duty of care, and medical mismanagement after losing her first child in December 2007.

Baby Hannah was delivered stillborn with a “true knot” in the umbilical cord at St Muchin’s Maternity Hospital, which is now known as the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

The HSE admitted liability as the High Court on Wednesday approved a six-figure settlement to Ms Collins, which she said brings her family some closure.

In an apology read to the court, a spokesperson for the HSE said they "would like to sincerely apologise" and acknowledge that what happened to the Collins family was "devastating for you and your family and has had a profound and lasting effect on you".

“The willingness of the family to share their experience was invaluable to allowing this investigation to learn from their experience and in helping to make recommendations to improve the systems and processes in place.

“The Maternity Hospital and the HSE confirms that they are committed to ensuring that the recommendations identified by this investigation report are implemented as a matter of urgency.”

Ms Collins (40) had sought an internal inquiry into her daughter’s stillbirth, which found that there was a failure to identify an abnormal cardiotocography (CTG) scan.

This led to a “failure to identify and proactively manage the life-threatening risk to her baby”.

She said that waiting so long for answers about her daughter’s death caused her “further anguish and trauma”.

"That feeling of emptiness, immense loss and pain and a lack of understanding still haunts me to this day,” the bereaved mother added.

Speaking after the settlement was approved, the family’s solicitor said that the case serves as a reminder to “keep asking the difficult questions” in relation to patient care.

“Rebecca has fought this case with great dignity so that her daughter’s death was not in vain,” Rachael O’Shaughnessy of Homs Assist said.

“I’m honoured to have been able to support her and while we welcome today’s settlement, I know that no amount of money could ever compensate for Hannah’s life which is gone forever - laughter that will never be heard and a daughter who will be forever loved and missed.”

She added that Ms Collin’s case highlights the very real need for the urgent enactment of the Patient Safety Bill, which is currently being examined by the Seanad after passing a major milestone in the Dáil last month.