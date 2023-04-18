How Regency trial judges came to decision to find Gerry Hutch not guilty of murder

The judges said it was a “high-velocity event with the shooters running around the place at a fast pace” and Mr Hutch, then in his 50s, “does not fit the movements of the shooters.”

Gerry Hutch leaving court after being found not guilty of murder — © RollingNews.ie

Gerry Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder — © RollingNews.ie

When the Regency trial judgment was delivered yesterday, it was the culmination of months of work by the Special Criminal Court since the 13-week trial closed in January.

There was a vast body of evidence to weigh up as the three judges considered the cases against, and in defence of, Gerard Hutch. The attack

The backdrop was a boxing weigh-in for an event co-promoted by MGM, which ran a Spanish gym linked to the Kinahans. Daniel Kinahan was seen by a journalist at the event.

An attack team of six, including a driver, arrived in a silver Ford Transit van.

A young man dressed as a woman, in a blonde wig ran in with a second, middle-aged man in a flat cap - paramilitary-linked Kevin Murray.

Firing handguns, they sent people fleeing in panic. Moments later, three masked gunmen in “tactical” gear with AK-47 assault rifles ran in. David Byrne was shot by two of the tactical team. The second shooter jumped the reception counter to stand and “calmly and coldly” fire more rounds into Byrne’s “prone” body.

Gerry Hutch leaves court

The hotel room

Gardai discovered a room had been booked by ex Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s father Patrick the day before the shooting.

Patrick Dowdall was seen on CCTV collecting the key cards and entering the room briefly that night. Less than an hour after he left, Kevin Murray arrived and used the room.

Jonathan was already being watched by gardai for suspected links with dissident republicans and gardai kept him under surveillance.

The trips north

A garda covert tracking device was on Dowdall's Toyota Landcruiser jeep on February 20, 2016 when he drove Mr Hutch to the Donegal home of IRA member Shane Rowan.

A surveillance officer saw Mr Hutch and Dowdall go into Rowan’s house at Forest Park, Killygordon that day.

On March 7, 2016, Dowdall and Mr Hutch drove to Strabane, Co. Tyrone, in a bid to get republicans to mediate in the escalating feud with the Kinahans. This time, gardai had also installed a separate audio device inside the jeep. The tape

A recording from the March 7, 2016 journey was at the core of the prosecution case against Mr Hutch.

The trip came a month after Gerard Hutch’s brother Edward "Neddy" Hutch had been murdered in a reprisal for the Regency attack.

It was believed Gerard Hutch was trying to get republicans to broker peace with the Kinahans amid fears of further escalation of the feud.

On the tape, he tells Dowdall it’s “very hard to get involved where the Kinahans are concerned cause it doesn’t work, the messenger gets it.”

There is talk of the Regency attack, with Mr Hutch saying “The cops are going around like headless chickens.”

Dowdall says he doesn’t think the police know “what is being portrayed in the paper" and the media “don't have a f***ing clue” about the Regency.

“The f**king six people don’t know who the six people are, no-one f**king knows so how can they know?” Mr Hutch is heard saying.

Mr Hutch talks of “three yokes”, and giving them “as a present” to the republicans in the north. Prosecutors said this refers to the Regency assault rifles. Dowdall tells Mr Hutch “You know what the best move you did…the best thing that happened was the particular yokes that was used.

That in itself made some f**king statement." Mr Hutch agrees, saying “A massive statement”.

As they return south, Mr Hutch says: “I want the three yokes out of here.”

In their judgment, the judges found the "yokes" did refer to the Regency AK47s. However, they did not agree with the prosecution's assertion that there was a “tacit acceptance” by Mr Hutch of his central involvement in the Regency attack, and "clear admissions" to his presence there.

The court instead found the tape did not establish actual presence and participation by Mr Hutch. The prosecution's case was that he was an "actual shooter" but at most the tape gave rise to a possible inference that Gerard Hutch gave the go-ahead for the Regency.

The tape portrayed Dowdall as a "ruthless, base, callous criminal," the judges found.

The guns

Two days after Dowdall and Mr Hutch's trip north, on March 9, 2016, the IRA man, Shane Rowan drove to Dublin where he met Patsy Hutch, Gerard Hutch’s brother.

Later, Rowan was intercepted driving north outside Slane, Co Meath with three AK-47s that had been used at the Regency in the boot of his Vauxhall Insignia.

The judges found that on the tape there was a reference to the arrangements which were being made for the transfer of the guns from Dublin to the North which "mirrors the transaction which occurred with Shane Rowan."

"The court is satisfied that Gerard Hutch had control over and was in possession of these guns at this point in time," the judges ruled.

Jonathan Dowdall's evidence

Dowdall was serving another sentence when he was charged with the Regency murder. He then came forward with new information about David Byrne's killing.

Just weeks before the Regency trial, Dowdall and his father Patrick both pleaded guilty and were jailed for facilitating the murder by making a hotel room available for the raiders.

The murder charge against Dowdall was dropped and he turned state’s witness against Mr Hutch.

Mr Hutch's defence argued Dowdall's evidence was tainted by a "quid pro quo" with the prosecution.

The court found Dowdall was acting out of self-interest when he came forward and “obtained significant benefit” from providing a statement for the gardai. He had lied to gardai and in the witness box and the court approached his truthfulness about Gerard Hutch "with scepticism and extreme care".

The court could not act on his statement alone without corroboration.

Mother of murder victim David Byrne, Sadie Byrne arriving at court — © RollingNews.ie

The park confession

Dowdall made two main allegations.

One was that Gerard Hutch met him in Ellenfield Park in Whitehall days after the Regency shooting and “confessed” that he and “Mago” Gately had shot David Byrne.

He said Mr Hutch had been “edgy” after the publication of a photo of two of the Regency raiders in the Sunday World.

Dowdall believed the meeting happened on February 8, just before he heard Neddy Hutch had been murdered, but said it could have been the day before.

Phone location evidence showed he had “no clear opportunity” to have been in the park on the eighth. His phone did connect to a local mast the day before, but it was more than three hours after his time estimate.

Dowdall denied defence assertions that he was lying.

He had testified that he recognised Patrick Hutch jnr in the picture but that was not possible as the picture was pixellated.

The court found the alleged confession should have made a "searing impression" on Dowdall's memory yet, "he gets the time and day wrong."

Things he said and did not say on the tape were "odd" if the confession had happened, the judges also found.

The room keys

The other main allegation Dowdall made was about the hotel room keys. He maintained Patsy Hutch had called his father and asked him to book the room for a friend. He said the arrangement was to bring the keys to Patsy but when he drove his father to the meeting point at Richmond Road,

Drumcondra, it was Gerard Hutch who turned up and collected them.

"The reality is that this key card was handed over to someone within the Hutch clan who passed it onto Kevin Murray, whether that was Patsy Hutch; Gerard Hutch; Kevin Murray; or someone else," the judges found.