Hotel guest became aggressive when asked to leave Dublin premises due to ‘anti-social behaviour’
A HOTEL guest was arrested for becoming aggressive after a group was asked to leave over “anti-social behaviour.”
Salami Idowu (25) believed he was entitled to a refund and refused to leave the city centre premises when gardaí were called.
He was fined €200 for public order offences when he appeared in Dublin District Court.
Idowu, with an address at a hostel on Wellington Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with garda directions.
Dublin District Court heard the disturbance happened at the Maldron Hotel on Parnell Street on October 31 last year.
A garda sergeant said gardaí were called to the hotel after the manager had asked a number of people to leave for anti-social behaviour.
Idowu became aggressive to staff and gardaí in the lobby and refused to leave when directed to do so.
He was offered an adult caution but refused to accept the offence at the time, the court heard.
The accused had booked the hotel and “wasn’t getting any satisfaction from management”, his lawyer said. He had thought he was entitled to a refund and “didn’t behave in the way he should have”.
It was not a case where he was “wilfully shouting” but he did not get his money back and “thought more should have been done in that regard.”
Idowu had come to Dublin on the day to meet a friend and they had been drinking.
Judge Bryan Smyth fined and convicted him.
