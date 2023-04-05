Hospital patient who headbutted and punched security guard given suspended sentence

The defendant, with an address at Whitworth Place in Drumcondra, admitted assault at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on December 8, 2020.

A PATIENT who headbutted and punched a security guard was on a large dose of morphine at the time, a court heard.

Dylan Kavanagh (22) was brought to the emergency department of James Connolly Hospital after he was the victim of an assault, and his face was split open.

Judge Maire Conneely imposed a three-month sentence which she suspended for 19 months.

The defendant, with an address at Whitworth Place in Drumcondra, admitted assault at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on December 8, 2020.

He also admitted damaging a hand sanitiser, valued at €100, at the same place and time.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were called to the scene following reports that a male patient had been aggressive towards staff.

Sgt Callaghan said Kavanagh headbutted a security guard, connecting with his nose, and leaving him with swelling and bruising to the face.

Sgt Callaghan said Kavanagh was swinging his arms and also punched the security guard. The security guard had recovered from his injuries, and did not wish to make a victim impact statement, the sergeant added.

The court heard that the defendant had 69 previous convictions, though none for assault. He was currently serving a lengthy sentence.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Kavanagh accepted he had a poor record, but he was only 19 at the time of this incident. Assault

Mr MacLoughlin said Kavanagh had gone to the hospital’s emergency department because he was the victim of an assault himself, where his face was split open, and he still had the scars. He was on morphine for the pain and he was not “fully compos mentis”, Mr MacLoughlin said.

The defendant was doing well in prison, was studying art and history, and wished to apologise for his behaviour, Mr MacLoughlin added.