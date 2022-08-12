Hospital guard was abusive to gardaí after row over €15 refund in off-license

He was shouting “f**k off” and “give me my f**king money”, in front of up to 15 members of the public

A HOSPITAL guard became aggressive toward gardaí after they intervened in a dispute he was having with an off-licence worker about a €15 refund, a court heard.

Olamide Adekunle (29) refused to give his name and address to gardaí and refused to leave the area.

He was shouting “f**k off” and “give me my f**king money”, in front of up to 15 members of the public, who were waiting outside the off-licence after it closed.

Judge John O’Leary imposed a four-month sentence suspended for six months. The judge also fined Adekunle €600, saying his behaviour had been outrageous.

The defendant, of Baron’s Hall Park in Balbriggan, was found guilty of threatening and abusive behaviour, failing to provide his details to gardaí and failing to leave the scene at Castlemill Shopping Centre in Balbriggan on March 31, 2022.

Garda Cian O’Connor told Swords District Court this incident arose over a dispute about a €15 refund which Adekunle had demanded from the off-licence.

Gda O’Connor said he spoke to Adekunle, who was immediately aggressive, and refused to give his name or address.

He refused to co-operate or leave the area.

In his evidence, Adekunle accepted he was frustrated about being refused a refund, but claimed there was no need for Gda O’Connor to get involved, as there were already two gardaí in the off-licence.

Adekunle had denied he was aggressive or abusive, saying he did not speak to Gda O’Connor, claiming up to five gardaí manhandled him and grabbed him for no reason.

Adekunle was also found guilty of obstructing Garda Aaron Shanahan in an incident at Drogheda Street, Balbriggan on April 29, 2022.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said his client worked as a security guard in the Mater Hospital.

He had lived in Ireland for 15 years, and had a wife and daughter.