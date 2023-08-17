Homeless woman to face murder trial following fatal stabbing in Ballyfermot flat

David Ennis (36) died after an incident at Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot on the night of November 8, 2022

The body of David Ennis is removed from the scene. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A homeless woman has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court accused of the murder of a man in a stabbing in a Dublin apartment last year.

David Ennis (36) died after an incident at Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot on the night of November 8, 2022.

The deceased had been staying at the council flat complex for older people.

Shortly after 2.30 am, gardai and emergency services personnel found Mr Ennis with an apparent stab wound.

He was treated at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later. Gardai investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, had arrested a woman, but she was released without charge in November pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, in May, Ann Phelan (48), of no fixed abode, at Benburb Street in Dublin 7, was charged with murdering Mr Ennis.

She was remanded in custody and later granted High Court bail, which she has yet to take up due to a lack of an address.

The body of David Ennis is removed from the scene. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Ms Phelan appeared again at Dublin District Court today when she was served with a copy of the prosecution’s book of evidence. Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted an order sending her forward for trial and directed that copies of interview videos be handed over to the defence.

He warned the accused that she must tell prosecutors if she intended to use an alibi in her defence.

Following an application from defence solicitor Katie Dowling, the judge granted legal aid to include senior counsel due to the seriousness of the case.

A date has yet to be set for her appearance before the Central Criminal Court, but it will be in the following legal term, which commences in October.

Ms Phelan, who did not address the court, is yet to indicate a plea.

At her first hearing on May 12, Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott of Ballyfermot station said the accused “made no reply” to charge after caution.