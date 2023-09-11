Homeless man (40) to stand trial accused of murdering friend in Co Antrim

Previous courts heard claims the men had been in a relationship, living side by side in tents on the East Strand in Portrush

A homeless man has been ordered to stand trial accused of his friend’s murder in Co Antrim.

Appearing at Coleraine Magistrates Court by videolink from prison on Monday, 40-year-old Jason Murray confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him and also that he did not object to his case being returned to the Crown Court.

Murray, whose address was given as c/o Maghaberry prison, is accused of the murder of Paul Rowlands in Portrush between July 16-18 last year.

Previous courts heard claims the men had been in a relationship, living side by side in tents on the East Strand in Portrush.

After a physical altercation between the men, Murray has been accused of leaving Mr Rowlands - a 46-year-old father-of-five - to die in the street.

The detective described how ambulance staff contacted police in the early hours of the morning after Mr Rowlands, who is originally from the Cambridge area, was found injured in Bath Terrace in Portrush.

“Paramedics performed CPR but life was pronounced extinct,” said the officer, adding that Mr Rowlands was found to have sustained “a laceration to his left temple above his eye and to the back of his head”.

Enquiries were conducted with witness accounts and CCTV leading police to declare Murray “as a suspect” and he was arrested at 6.35pm that Monday evening.

“He was noted to be under the influence and a further search found a flick knife that he was arrested for,” the detective told the court, outlining that during questioning, Murray admitted they had been fighting but he put it down to a “lover’s tiff”.

Murray told police that afterwards, he went back to his tent fully expecting Mr Rowlands to turn up and even though he didn’t, “he wasn’t concerned” as that was not unusual so he went about his usual routine of drinking and fishing.

Later that day, Murray went to the Atlantic bar to play pool and the court was told his opponent heard Murray say under his breath that “I’m a hitman - I have just killed someone”.

In court on Monday, a prosecutor submitted there was a Prima Facie case against the alleged killer which was conceded by defence counsel Richard McConkey and although told that he had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence on his own behalf, Murray declined.

Returning the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial and extending legal aid to allow a senior barrister to be instructed, District Judge Peter King remanded Murray back into custody and scheduled his arraignment to be heard on October 3.