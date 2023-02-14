High-profile Irish celebrity (30s) charged in court with child sex offences

All three charges relate to offences that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago.

A prominent Irish celebrity has appeared in court charged with several child sex offences.

The defendant, who is now aged in his 30s, appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning following an investigation by specialist detectives in the capital.

He was arrested and brought to court to be formally charged with three counts of the defilement of a child under the age of 17.

Following his appearance at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street, he was remanded on bail to appear again on March 24.

The man is well known in entertainment circles but cannot be identified for legal reasons.

All three charges relate to offences that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago.

The first charge alleges that he engaged in a sexual act, namely oral sex, with a child under the age of 17 at a location in Dublin in August 2010.

The second charge states that he engaged in the same sexual act with a child at an unknown location in Dublin on December 14, 2010.

The third charge states that, between August 2010 and January 23, 2011, at an unknown location within Dublin, the man engaged in a sexual act, namely oral sex, with a child under the age of 17.

All offences are contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006.

The maximum sentence under the legislation, on conviction, is five years’ imprisonment, and 10 years if a person found guilty of the offence was in a position of authority.

The accused was brought in to court in custody this afternoon and appeared before Judge John Brennnan.

A detective from the Garda Protective Services Bureau gave evidence of his arrest, charge and caution.

He said the man made no reply to either of the three counts after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The detective garda told Judge Brennan the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment on all charges.

This means the accused will be sent forward for trial to the circuit court when a book of evidence is available.

The court was told there was also consent by the DPP to the man being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if that arises.

The accused, who was represented by a barrister, was granted bail after the court heard there were no garda objections subject to conditions, including a prohibition on contact with the alleged victim.

Judge Brennan set bail in the man's own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement or independent surety required.

No legal aid application was made.

He was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and was remanded on bail to appear in Dublin District Court again on a date in March, for the service of a book of evidence.

He walked from the Criminal Courts of Justice less than two hours after taking up bail.

A garda spokesperson said: "Earlier today, An Garda Síochána charged a male who has now appeared before Dublin District Court.

"As the District Court Judge has imposed reporting restrictions, An Garda Síochána has no further comment."