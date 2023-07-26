High driver who caused fatal crash after 35-minute gardai chase loses his appeal

Michael Collins defended himself during the trial

A driver who was high on cannabis when he led gardai on a 35-minute chase and caused the death of his 20-year-old passenger, has failed to convince the Court of Appeal of the "very radical proposition" that he should not have been allowed to represent himself at trial.

Lawyers for Michael Collins (49) had told the appeal hearing that a family member called it "delusional" that the defendant could represent himself.

Collins was jailed for 14 years at Trim Circuit Court in July 2019 for causing the crash that claimed the life of Jillian Thornton seven years ago.

Following a 13-day trial, Collins, of St Finian’s Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, was found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of Ms Thornton on May 27, 2016, at Waterside Great, Duleek, Co Meath.

Collins defended himself after sacking his legal team at the start of the trial, and was also convicted on two charges of endangerment, 12 charges of dangerous driving and of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, cannabis, on the same date.

Judge Martina Baxter heard that Collins was on his way to a music festival in Mullingar on the night with the victim and a friend, Alannah Byrne, who survived the crash.

Jillian Thornton

Ms Thornton was killed when she was thrown from the back seat of the defendant’s car, which was split in two when it collided with another car near Ballymagarvey on the N2 after a 35-minute garda pursuit.

In dismissing the appeal today , Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said representing oneself at trial was a constitutional right in Irish law which had to be upheld.

Mr Justice McCarthy said that an inquiry into whether or not Collins was capable of defending himself had been carried out and that the trial judge had encouraged Collins to retain legal representation for the purpose of trial.

Mr Justice McCarthy pointed out that Collins had also been medically assessed with regard to his fitness to plead and that he had been found to be capable of doing so.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the appellant's legal team had quoted Portuguese law where persons who applied to represent themselves had their applications rejected at the final appeals stage of the Portuguese system.

The judge said that this position did not represent Irish law, and that there was no question of a breach of EU law by Ireland in allowing Collins to represent himself.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the court had rejected the submission that Collins "was not in a position to properly defend himself" and dismissed the appeal.

At a hearing of the Court of Appeal, Michael Lynn SC, for Collins, said his client should not have been permitted to conduct his own defence, submitting that Collins previously had episodes of paranoia and had attended a facility in Drogheda to address this.

Mr Lynn said Collins' trial was "not one in accordance with the law" because of the lack of legal representation for Collins, which raised "a difficult issue".

The barrister submitted that the trial was "not one functioning properly because that person is incapable of running a coherent defence".

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy asked if Mr Lynn was submitting that a legal team should be forced on such defendants and was told "yes, in the interest of a fair trial".

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy had said that the proposition of forcing a legal team upon an individual would infringe on their right not to have lawyers and represent themselves.

Mr Lynn said the "adversarial nature" of the criminal trial meant that it must be a fair procedure to involve legal representation when this applied in the case of a person who "is incapable of making a rational decision".

The barrister said the trial judge also was faced with a scenario where it was considered whether the trial could proceed with Collins absent from the courtroom due to his behaviour. Mr Lynn said this course of action could have been possible if a legal team had been imposed on Collins.

"A person's right to represent themselves can be over-ridden in the public interest. The waiver of legal representation has to be voluntary and an informed choice. They have to intelligently elect to do so," said Mr Lynn.

"In this case, the judge was very, very concerned and a family member called it "delusional" that he [Collins] could represent himself. Of course, it wasn't an intelligent choice," said Mr Lynn.

The trial court had heard that Collins failed to stop for gardaí after driving the wrong way on a roundabout at Waterunder, Drogheda, and then continued through east Meath towards Slane and turning back towards Ashbourne.

The trial had heard recordings of 999 calls from the passengers in the car claiming the driver was going to crash unless gardaí called off the pursuit. One of the calls made just before the crash ended in a scream.

The court heard Garda evidence of Collins speeding on the wrong side of the road, being involved in near-misses, driving head on at Garda vehicles, travelling without lights and weaving from side to side.

A Garda witness said the defendant appeared to have been playing “chicken” with other motorists.

Collins, who was found to have cannabis in his system on the night, later told gardaí his “head had been melted” and claimed in court he had been in fear for his life at the time, as someone had “put a hit” on him and he did not believe it was gardaí who were following him.

He said he was scared of being shot and believed he was being chased by would-be assassins.

He claimed that at one stage he was being followed by 10 Garda cars, some of which had tried to ram him, and that just before the crash his car was rammed into the other vehicle involved in the collision.

The court heard that later technical and other investigations found no evidence to support this claim.

At the appeal hearing, Mr Justice Birmingham said that Collins was found fit to be tried and had "fired his team and a very experienced senior counsel provided by the State".

Mr Justice Birmingham described Mr Lynn's submission as a "very radical proposition - I think without precedent in the Irish courts".

Carl Hanahoe BL, for the State, had said that people had a right to represent themselves and that the adversarial system was so that all participants have that right. "Mr Collins has the right to defend himself and has his right to conduct the defence as he sees fit," said Mr Hanahoe.

"If it offends our sense of what ought to have occurred that can't be used as a vehicle to deprive him of the right to do it and do it as he [Collins] saw fit. We can't deprive him of that fundamental right," said the barrister.

"Does it offend our sense of how we feel a trial should be conducted? It might have been an utterly unreasonable decision but other than that there's not a shred of evidence he wasn't competent," said Mr Hanahoe, who added that a medical report found Collins to not be suffering any mental illness.