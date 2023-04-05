Heroin street dealer was trying to reduce his own cocaine debt, court told
A DRUG dealer caught selling heroin on a city street had never taken it himself and was trying to reduce his own cocaine debt, a court heard.
Craig McDonnell (26) was jailed for six months when he appeared in Dublin District Court.
McDonnell, of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin for sale or supply.
The court heard gardaí were on patrol at Bachelor’s Walk on September 17, 2020.
They saw McDonnell acting in a suspicious manner and believed he was involved in a drugs transaction with another man.
Gardaí stopped McDonnell and he was found in possession of €250 worth of heroin. He had a number of previous convictions and was already serving another sentence when he appeared in court.
McDonnell was 23 years old at the time of this offence, his barrister John Griffin said. At the time, he had a chronic cocaine addiction and had accrued a debt.
The accused was simply selling heroin to reduce his own debt when he was observed by the gardaí, Mr Griffin said.
He had never actually used heroin himself. Judge Bryan Smyth made the six-month sentence concurrent.
