Heroin addict told man he would ‘get bullet in the head’ and ‘car blown up’, court hears

A drug addict who got into an argument with another man demanding the repayment of a debt told him he would “get a bullet in the head”, a court heard.

Peter Brazil (44) also told the victim that he would “blow up his car” and that “dangerous people were coming after him”.

Judge Gerard Jones imposed a 20-month sentence and disqualified Brazil from driving for 20 years.

The defendant, with a most recent address at Rosse Court Grove in Lucan, admitted making threats to kill or cause serious harm at Fonthill Road in Clondalkin on January 20, 2021.

A garda witness told Blanchardstown District Court that Brazil got into an argument with another male, claiming there was a debt owed by this man and “dangerous people were coming after him”.

Brazil also told the man that he would “blow up his car” and “get a bullet in his head”.

The court heard the man went into his office and rang gardaí, who arrived on the scene and Brazil was arrested.

Brazil further admitted uninsured and unlicensed driving at Palmerstown Road in Lucan on December 5, 2021 and again at Fonthill Road in Clondalkin last February 8.

He pleaded guilty to stealing screen wash and car products, worth €192, from Maxol in Celbridge on October 13, 2021 and with smashing a window with a crowbar, causing €600 worth of damage, at Halpenny Golf, Lucan Road in Lucan on July 5, 2021.

The court heard the defendant had 271 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said that Brazil was sent to St Joseph’s Industrial School in Tipperary when he was nine years old, and had spent time in “every prison up and down the country”.

Mr Fleming said Brazil developed a problem with heroin in his teens, and more recently has had a problem with crack cocaine.

Mr Fleming said Brazil realised his behaviour was wrong and knew he was facing a jail sentence.

The defendant presented well when he was sober, Mr Fleming added. However, Brazil was “very difficult to deal with when intoxicated”, the solicitor said.