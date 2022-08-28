Heat’s on for woman-beating ‘kill all Catholics’ thug as cops hand over file to prosecutors

Jordan Hanna (34) hit the headlines after a video of him threatening to kill “fen**n ba****ds” on Twelfth of July march was shared online

A sectarian thug who threatened to “kill all dirty stinking Catholics” in a viral video may now face charges over the incident after cops confirmed a file will be sent to prosecutors.

Jordan Hanna (34), from Antrim, hit the headlines after a self-shot video of him threatening to kill “fen**n ba****ds” on a Twelfth of July march was widely shared online.

Police launched a hate crime investigation last month and the PSNI now say the matter will be referred to the Public Prosecution Service.

A spokesman said: “Police have spoken with a 34-year-old man in relation to this matter and a file will be forwarded to the PPS in due course.”

A livestream video Hanna posted on his TikTok account last month, in which he made sectarian threats and slurs, rapidly went viral, being shared thousands of times across various social media platforms.

In the video Hanna, who was taking part in a July 12 parade at the time, says: “You f***ing fen**n ba****ds!

“You dirty, stinking, f***ing fen**n ba****ds, I’ll kill every one of yous, f**k yous.”

The video caused widespread outrage with the former pet shop worker, who has more than 30 criminal convictions, claiming “Provos” were after him during the backlash.

Following the controversy last month, we revealed bully boy Hanna is a repeat offender who is currently awaiting sentencing for choking a woman into unconsciousness.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage in February.

One count of theft was left on the books.

The court heard Hanna grabbed the woman by the throat during a row in September last year before pushing her against a wall and choking her out.

Prosecutors said: “When she regained consciousness her face was covered in blood and she had wounds to her face and her glasses were smashed.”

The court was told during his police interview woman-beater Hanna “made the case of self-defence” and accepted he had pushed the victim but denied the choking incident before later admitting the assault.

Speaking last month, Hanna said: “That’s got nothing to do with the video stuff, most of my convictions are all driving offences, my case was self-defence but I was advised to plead guilty.

“I was told not to challenge it because there was only the two of us there and it was basically my word against hers and I’m a lot bigger than her.

“I was told I was better off just pleading guilty otherwise I would have sat and fought it.”

In the wake of the outrage caused by his sectarian rant last month, Hanna claimed he and his parents were threatened and abused.

He said: “It’s calmed down now, hopefully it’s the same for my parents’ shop but I haven’t spoken to them so I don’t know and I don’t work there.

“They were receiving calls non-stop with people saying all sorts, I was getting a lot of abuse too and there is still the odd one but it’s calmed down a bit now.

“That video is 18 minutes long of them threatening me and my friends and I snapped.

“That’s no excuse. I should have known better, I should (have) done what I normally do, laugh it off, call them p****s and get on with enjoying myself.

“If anyone personally knows me knows I get on with both sides.

“I apologise for any grief or hurt I’ve caused.”

He claimed “Catholic friends” had reached out to console him over the incident and revealed he is in therapy.

He also said he was taking prescribed medication which did not mix well with the alcohol he consumed over the Twelfth.

Speaking about the threats from “Provos” he added: “Now I have Provos trying to figure out where I am so they can come and get me. They are threatening to shoot me — and there’s constant threats to kill me.”

Hanna, whose bail address was given as Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, is due to be sentenced for assault and criminal damage in September.