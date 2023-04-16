Heartless Dublin man who conned victims into handing over deposits avoids jail

“He took a lot of money from us and we had hard times because of him”

The interior of the property in Gardiner Street

The interior of the property in Gardiner Street

The interior of the property in Gardiner Street

A heartless fraudster who conned flat hunters into handing over deposits for a property he didn’t own, should have been jailed – one of his victims has said.

Sneaky Anthony Dunne (63) was given a suspended sentence after he admitted conning five immigrants into handing over hundreds of euros each to rent a property on Gardiner Street in Dublin’s city centre.

After giving his victims receipts and keys to the property, Dunne scarpered.

Anthony Dunne defrauded five victims — © Collins Courts

The desperate accommodation seekers only realised they’d been scammed when they moved in and the property’s real owner alerted gardaí.

“He should have been sent to jail – definitely,” victim Hugo Campos told the Sunday World.

“He took a lot of money from us and we had hard times because of him.

“One of the people he scammed handed over all the money he had in the world. I remember talking to him in front of the house and he said: ‘I only have a tenner left to my name’.”

The property in Gardiner Street, Dublin

Detailing how he and his friends were lured in by callous fraudster Dunne, Hugo said all the victims were immigrants and living in over-crowded accommodation when they saw his ad.

“I was 23 and I had been in Ireland only three months at the time,” the Brazilian native said.

“I was living in a house with 22 people and I was paying €500 to share a room with three other guys.

“Then one of the girls found the advert from this guy saying he was renting out a whole house and she asked if we were interested in moving.

“And, of course, sure, we were.

Hugo Campos suffered hard times due to scam

“This guy was asking €350 (each) for a twin room, so two of us would pay €700 for a room and there would only be two people sharing.

“We went and met with the guy and he showed us the house. And we were so happy.

“We paid the guy and he gave us the receipts and the keys and told us we could move in.”

Hugo said, when he moved in the following Thursday, he got the first inkling that something might not have been right.

The interior of the property in Gardiner Street

“There was no electricity in some of the rooms and there was some old appliances in the kitchen that shouldn’t have still been there,” he recalled.

“But I was like, okay, no major problems and I slept in the house that night.”

Hugo said he went to work the following morning optimistic his accommodation problems were at an end.

But it was an optimism that proved misplaced.

“My friends came to me and said: ‘Oh man, we’ve been scammed’.

“I went back and it was true.

“All my luggage had been put outside the house and the guards were there and they told me we’d been the victims of a scam.

The interior of the property in Gardiner Street

“The house-owner said someone must have broken into the house and changed the lock and then given us the keys for the new lock.

“But the house wasn’t his house and she knew nothing about it.”

Hugo said Dunne played his part in the scam to perfection.

“He signed the receipts and he gave us his name. There were no red flags.”

Hugo said he heard no more about the scam until a couple of weeks ago when he was contacted by officers to let him know Dunne was due before the courts.

“They said they were going to try to get our money back from the guy by getting him to pay some compensation.

“I didn’t know until you rang that the court case had happened.”

Appearing before Dublin District Court in March, Dunne pleaded guilty to deception, inducing several victims to pay a combined €2,200 on dates between April 24 and 28, 2018.

The interior of the property in Gardiner Street

Garda Philip Collins said Dunne had created a false Facebook account to advertise rooms for rent and a number of victims paid cash deposits of between €300 to €1,000 to secure accommodation.

When they realised there was no accommodation to rent they tried to contact the accused but got no response.

He had never been in a position to house the victims but had falsely advertised the property and made no attempt to return their money.

Dunne said he was not the perpetrator of the ruse but acted as an intermediary, his solicitor said.

He handed the money to someone else and did not profit from it.

Judge Smyth asked the officer if this was the case. Gda Collins said he did not accept that Dunne was an intermediary.

“From my investigation, he was the instigator of it,” he said.

The accused might have contested the case had the DPP not directed it could only be dealt with in the District Court on a guilty plea, the defence said.

Dunne was on social welfare but had got the money together by doing odd jobs to pay compensation.

Handing down an eight-month suspended sentence, Judge Bryan Smyth said it was a serious offence and a “distasteful” thing to do.

Asked if there was any warning he would give to other flat-hunters, and especially immigrants who are commonly targeted by fraudsters, Hugo said: “All I can say is be careful. It’s so easy to get scammed because people are desperate and they want to believe it’s true.”