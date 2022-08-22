Healthcare worker who stole dying man’s bank card to go gambling avoids jail
A disgraced hospital healthcare assistant who stole a dying man’s bank card to go gambling has narrowly escaped going to jail.
A judge told Sean O’Neill “the only thing that is saving you” from going to Maghaberry “is the fact that no money was actually taken, though that’s not because of anything you did”.
The 32-year-old was handed a six-month jail sentence for the “nasty offence’’, but suspended for three years.
At an earlier hearing O’Neill, from Cypress Park in Ballymena, confessed to a single count of fraud by abuse of position on March 16 this year.
The victim was receiving palliative care at Antrim Area Hospital when his daughter noticed her dad had £190 and his bank card in his wallet.
Later that day, however, another visitor saw that the cash was missing and a short time later, the dying man’s phone received messages from the bank about an attempted transaction of £200 to William Hill Online and asking for confirmation.
Thankfully, the family was able to put a halt on the transactions and the lawyer said police investigations with the bookmaker revealed that the bank card had been used to “fund an online betting account registered in the name of Sean O’Neill”.
Three days after the attempted con, the man sadly died.
Arrested and interviewed O’Neill confessed trying to take £450 in three attempted transactions but denied stealing the cash from the patient’s wallet.
Lodging a plea in mitigation, O’Neill’s defence solicitor said that despite his previously clear record, O’Neill “has lost his reputation, his good name and he will likely lose his job”.
She described the “very distasteful offence” as a “moment of madness” by O’Neill. The court was told he is now undergoing counselling and treatment for his gambling addiction. O’Neill nodded his head in agreement when the lawyer said he was “filled with remorse and shame”.
Sentencing O’Neill, the judge told him his clear record and counselling were also keeping him out of prison for his “gross breach of trust”. “It is a major intrusion on the victim’s personal finances and it would have had a knock-on effect on his family,” he told O’Neill.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder