Harvey Weinstein’s ‘unique’ genitalia to be crucial evidence in sexual assault trial

‘That surgery caused pretty noticeable scarring, and you’ll see the pictures’

Harvey Weinstein’s alleged deformed genitalia will be crucial evidence in the prosecution’s case against him in Los Angeles, where the former movie mogul is on trial for sexually assaulting four women.

In opening statements on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson described to jurors how several women who have accused Weinstein of assault have identified that there are “unique things about his body” after he had a surgery in 1999.

“That surgery caused pretty noticeable scarring, and you’ll see the pictures,” Thompson said. “Because of an infection, his testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs.”

The prosecutor added that while none of the women who are set to testify against Weinstein can describe the 70-year-old’s anatomy perfectly, “most of them will be able to describe these abnormalities that they observed during the assaults.”

Weinstein — who is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York — is now on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting four women in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013.

“Each of these women came forward independently of each other … and they will tell you that the defendant assaulted them,” Thompson said.

“After the defendant assaulted the women, they felt emotionally devastated. They feared that he could destroy their careers if they reported what he had done to them.”

Weinstein’s four accusers to testify in the case are expected to be identified only as Jane Does, though California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is among the accusers and has previously been identified as Jane Doe 4.

“Seventeen years ago, when she met the defendant in 2005, she was a powerless actor trying to make her way in Hollywood,” Thompson said, without specifically naming Newsom.

Weinstein allegedly raped her in a West Hollywood hotel room after she was lured there under the pretenses of a business meeting, Thompson said.

Four other women, separate from the Jane Doe accusers, will also testify at trial that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, but their allegations did not lead to criminal charges.

One of the original women involved in the trial appears to have dropped out, but Thompson remained tight-tipped when asked if she would still testify.

“While we have no comment at this time, our office is tirelessly ensuring all of the victims in this case receive justice,” officials with the DA’s office told The Post on Monday.

In his opening statements, Weinstein’s lawyer Mark Werksman told how before the MeToo movement, it was commonplace in Hollywood for women to trade sex for career advancement.

He said: “Hollywood … was an entirely different place. In Hollywood, sex was a commodity. That’s the way things were done.”

The former movie mogul has denied any non-consensual sex and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.