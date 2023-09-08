Hairdresser who pulled out woman’s hair during attack in homeless shelter avoids jail

Kavanagh also sat on the woman and repeatedly punched her in the head in the assault, leaving her “terrified."

A hairdresser who attacked a woman in a homeless shelter, pulling clumps of hair from her head has been spared jail.

Shauna Kavanagh (35) set upon the victim during a confrontation in the kitchen when the woman accused her of stealing an Easter egg.

Kavanagh also sat on the woman and repeatedly punched her in the head in the assault, leaving her “terrified."

Judge Michele Finan gave the accused a three-month suspended sentence.

Kavanagh, of Holy Cross Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Novas Centre, Lower Rathmines Road on April 24 last year.

Kavanagh entered the plea in July and the judge suspended the sentence for two years when the case came back before the court for a probation report..

Previously, Garda Sergeant Derek Spain said the victim said she had been in the kitchen when the accused began staring at her. The victim walked over to the accused and said “why did you call me a knacker? You’ve been calling me a knacker all week. Why did you steal my Easter egg?”

“(Kavanagh) grabbed me by the hair and dragged me around on the ground,” the victim had told gardai.

She said the accused pulled her across the ground, sat on top of her and punched her to the head four to five times with a closed fist.

Kavanagh also pulled clumps of hair out of her head and she said she was “terrified.”

The woman received medical attention and suffered bruising and pain but no other injuries.

The court heard Kavanagh had 15 previous convictions including several for assault, as well as criminal damage and theft.

The injured party did not make a victim impact statement.

Defence solicitor John Shanley said of the offence there had been a “buildup over a period of time.” The accused had “another version of events” but pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted she should not have acted in the manner she did, Mr Shanley said.

Kavanagh was very young when her mother was killed, Mr Shanley said. The accused later became homeless.

She did courses in hairdressing, makeup and personal training and got full time work but never had stable accommodation until recently.

She was “doing extremely well” before she went into custody in Mountjoy's Dochas Centre.

The court heard the accused had also completed an anger management course in custody.