Gunman who tried to murder Luke Wilson caught AGAIN with mobile phone in jail

A man serving a jail term for the attempted gun murder of a friend has been given an extra month in prison for the unlawful possession of a mobile phone.

Patrick McCann (30) was jailed for 17 years in 2013 for shooting and seriously injuring his lifelong friend Luke Wilson, who lost an eye in the attack in a Dublin park.

Luke Wilson is also currently serving an 11 year prison sentence for the Kinahan-ordered attempted murder of Gary Hanley.

Blanchardstown District Court heard McCann was caught with a mobile phone while he was serving a sentence in Wheatfield prison.

The accused, formerly of Decies Road, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to the offence.

He had previous convictions for having a mobile phone in prison.

A garda witness gave evidence that McCann was found in possession of a phone in prison without permission from the governor last January 26.

​McCann’s defence solicitor said that his client was serving a very lengthy sentence.

The lawyer asked Judge David McHugh to be as lenient as possible, saying that McCann had dealt with the matter immediately, which had been helpful to the prosecution.

McCann had been punished in the prison for his behaviour, and lost privileges for 42 days, the lawyer added.

In November 2013, McCann pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the attempted murder of Luke Wilson in Inchicore on January 13 that year.

The pair were in a park when McCann took out a gun and shot Mr Wilson in the arm, neck and face, running off when the weapon jammed on the fourth shot.